Cebolenkosi Mthembu has joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party and was seen on video campaigning for it

The Uzalo actor who plays the role of Nyawo was in character when he campaigned for the party

The video trended on social media, with netizens sharing their mixed feelings towards this

Uzalo actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu has been a vocal supporter of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party. The star attended a rally held over the weekend and urged supporters to vote in the upcoming general elections.

'Uzalo' actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu has joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe. Image: @cebomthembu_rsa

Source: Instagram

Uzalo's Nyawo joins MK

Cebolenkosi Mthembu plays the popular role of Detective Nyawo and has joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK). The TV sensation was caught on video campaigning for the new political party led by former South African President Jacob Zuma.

On Uzalo, the character Nyawo is known for butchering some big English words and in the video shared by @MDNnews, he was in character.

"Uzalo actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu campaigning for MK."

In the video, Mthembu urges voters to come out in their numbers and vote for the MK Party. He also asks first-time voters to show their hands and is impressed. Mthembu then shows love to the MK Party supporters and the party.

Netizens share their views on the clip

The viral clip sparked a division in opinions on social media, with netizens sharing their mixed feelings.

@fistolava007:

"Nyawo doing the things at the MK rally. Woza Wednesday the 29th."

@Zweli_Thixo:

"This guy must write my thesis."

@KlasaDotZA:

"Not surprising at all given that MKP supporters are assembled on hidden Zulu ethnic backgrounds."

@ZwelethembaSov:

"Why such a fuss? It's not like he's special with anything or what."

@NkunaKing:

"No Suprise at all."

@ElphusMk:

"People who vote for the MK Party have it written all over their faces."

Uzalo star Sibonile Ngubane on why he joined MK Party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uzalo actor Sibonile Ngubane shared why he joined the MK Party.

A Twitter (X) user, @Bhambatha_The_G, posted a video of the star campaigning with other MK Party members. Ngubane is part of the growing number of celebrities pledging their support for the party.

