Thousands of supporters are anticipated to join the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at the party's closing rally at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday

The IFP seeks to maintain control over the uMhlathuze Local Municipality, an economic hub in northern KwaZulu-Natal

This upcoming election will mark the first time the IFP contests without its longtime leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, following his passing last September

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

IFP will be holding its final rally in Richards Bay on Sunday. Images: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL. - Thousands of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters will gather at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay for the party's closing rally before the elections.

IFP final rally

According to EWN, the rally, set in Richards Bay, is a strategic move by the IFP to solidify its position in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality, where thousands of supporters are being bussed in to show their support.

The IFP, which secured control of the former ANC-led uMhlathuze Local Municipality in 2021, is determined to maintain its stronghold in this crucial economic hub of northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa will address his supporters ahead of the general elections. This will be the party's first contest without its stalwart Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away last September.

Click here to watch the tweet:

Netizens share thoughts

People throughout the country are divided on who they want to vote for in power. Many want change, while others want to vote for parties like the IFP.

Here are some of the reactions:

@moshoenemoshabi said:

"Children of the Oppenheimer...they will form a coalition,"

@moswaya commented:

"We shall see on the 29th; it looks bad."

@ElphusMk shared:

"29 is around the corner."

@MandlaSkosana05 expressed:

"Are they using Bluetooth speakers?"

@AndrewMabe98384 explained:

"I can bet They don't know who the president of IFP is."

@SAmuel01 shared:

"They will probably form coalition governments."

Donations ANC, IFP EFF, IFP, DA received

In a related story, Briefly News reported about political parties raked in the Randelas in the previous quarter, according to the IEC's latest Party Funding Disclosure Report.

Political parties, including the African National Congress, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Democratic Alliance and others, received a stunning R172 million in funding.

South Africans were shocked by the donors' identity and discussed what this meant about who works behind the scenes of politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News