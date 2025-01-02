Big Zulu had a heated confrontation with Mthandeni, and their beef reached new heights

The Imali Eningi rapper and the Gucci hitmaker argued, but it was unclear what they were arguing over

People picked sides in the fight, with some saying Big Zulu was the one who was wrong in this fight

Big Zulu had a heated confrontation with Mthandeni. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Video of Big Zulu and Mthandeni fighting trends

Top South African singers Big Zulu and Mthandeni got into each other's throats just recently. The Imali Eningi rapper seemingly lashed at Mthandeni, who, in the video, did not seem to say much but walked away.

DJ Tira broke up the fight and told the men to let things go. X user @visse_ss posted the video and called Big Zulu a bully.

Why Big Zulu and Mthandeni were fighting

It seems as though Big Zulu's beef with Mthandeni SK goes far back when his artist, Lwah Ndlunkulu, did a song with him called iParis. Zulu claims Mthandeni did not fully compensate Lwah, and so he called him out.

“Sometimes, as artists, we do each other favours for the sake of brotherhood and unity. Now it seems Mthandeni is not keen to work with Lwah Ndlunkulu again because of the runaway success of the song,” ZiMoja quoted him saying.

Netizens pick sides in Big Zulu and Mthandeni fight

This is how many people reacted to the fight, with some siding with Big Zulu while others called him a bully.

@StadiMazibuko shared:

"The beef is about Mthandeni not paying Lwa for Paris."

@gqom_addict asked:

"Cassper Nyovest please make the fight happen. It is long overdue."

@nthuthukom claimed:

"Mthandeni was being a dog to Big Zulu, that is why he retaliated."

@Thobani08309751 lashed:

"The problem you guys have is that you don't blame uMthandeni when he is wrong. Only when people retaliate do you blame them and not him. This thing makes him think he is right, even when he is wrong."

@Ndlombango stated:

"I hate a man who speaks loud when talking to other people."

@Mbuso_Mawande said:

"Bullies always do this. You can clearly see that Zulu is retaliating. Mthandeni said something that pissed him off."

@sihlebekw_ critiqued:

"Mthandeni. Big Zulu is short-tempered."

@ThembanatorTo said:

"You people should get the full story; you don't know where this started. Mthandeni pretending to be a saint for Cameras."

Mthandeni's Gucci wins Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi star Mthandeni ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2025 with his hit song Gucci, featuring MaWhoo.

It might seem as though Ukhozi FM got it right this time, as there were fewer complaints.

