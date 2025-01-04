MaWhoo recently took to the stage in Mpumalanga to perform her award-winning Maskandi song

The musician who featured on a Maskandi hit titled Gucci performed in front of a live crowd at the 2025 All White Picnic

The video made rounds on X as people shared their reactions after seeing how the crowd responded to Gucci

MaWhoo had a good run in 2024 after being part of Gucci. The hit track was awarded Song of the Year by Ukhozi FM.

MaWhoo was in Mpumalanga for the All White Picnic and performed ‘Gucci’ for an interested crowd. Image: @mawhoo_.

Recently, she faced criticism for the outfit she wore on stage to perform the award-winning hit. After another viral video of her latest performance circulated on social media, people had a lot to say.

MaWhoo performs live in Mpumalanga

In a video shared by @Am_Blujay on X, MaWhoo performed Gucci, but unlike other instances, the crowd couldn't care less. She did her best in the video to entertain them, but the audience barely responded. Watch the clip:

SA discusses MaWhoo's performance out of KZN

Online users shared their thoughts on why no one seemed excited about MaWhoo's performance. Some people who attended the event defended her, saying they enjoyed the performance. Many were mistaken that she was performing in Soshanguve, but she was in Mpumalanga for the All White Picnic at Zithabiseni Resort and Conference Centre.

@2mins_kissinger said:

"Says someone on X streets with confidence, but us who attended we danced and enjoyed her performance."

@El_Dudrino wrote:

"I once saw Zuluboy at his peak trying to perform in Pretoria, people started leaving. It is tough outside KZN."

@StrAightMARVIN added:

"She’s not even trying."

@Stimela_Mgazi commented:

"Right music with wrong people."

@TKwazi advised:

"She must get dancers ,even if people don't respond to her they'll cheer for the dancing ."?

Fans react to MaWhoo winning Song of The Year

Briefly News previously reported that Ukhozi FM had their annual ingoma ehlukanisa unyaka (Song of the Year contest), and it was none other than Gucci.

Since its release, the Maskandi offering by Mthandeni and MaWhoo has reached numerous milestones. The song competed against other tough contenders but came out on top.

Recently, the Amapiano vocalist expressed her gratitude after her hit song with Mthandeni SK ushered Ukhozi FM listeners into 2025. The star shared posts filled with gratitude across her social media pages, thanking everyone for supporting and listening to their song.

