A lady in South Africa gave online users a glimpse into her mid-month grocery haul which sparked a media frenzy.

A lady showed off her mid-month grocery haul and how she caters to her nanny, which left SA in awe. Image: Dr Mela Mulaudzi

Mid month grocery haul

The video posted by @themulaudzis, which showcased the woman’s shopping choices that quickly gained traction on TikTok left peeps talking.

In the clip, the woman stated that she was going mid month grocery shopping, after returning from her trip in Dubai. She also expressed that she bought groceries before she travelled. She shared how her daughter's nanny creates the list by writing down everything that is missing for her child when she goes shopping.

The woman took her daughter along with her husband grocery shopping, but stated that she normally goes with the nanny, however, she had things to do.

She went on to showcase all the bulk groceries, fruit and vegetables, and healthy snacks were all part of the haul. The woman also took the time to share some tips and tricks, like choosing store-brand products for quality without the high price tag.

The lady also expressed that she caters for her nanny, buys her food from the same store as she would for her family. While taking to her TikTok caption the woman expressed the following:

"Mid-month grocery haul, I didn’t buy meat as there was plenty from month end."

The TikTok video went viral, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments, sparking a massive conversation on groceries and how people should treat their nannies in their homes.

Watch the clip of the lady's shopping grocery haul below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the lady's grocery haul while others priased her for including the nanny in the budget.

GuguZ said:

"Oh, your nanny is living the life, can I also be included in the budget."

Preciousmabuza15 added:

"Love the nanny part in the budget, it’s so thoughtful."

Priscilla wrote:

"You have a beautiful heart, God bless you."

Alicia expressed:

"I love that the nanny is part of the fam."

Tendani Makhavhu replied:

"Take care of those who take care of you, and they will always do it so effortlessly."

Puseletso_H commented:

"You’re so thoughtful, having to tiptoe around food is tough and I know nannies are sometimes scared to eat because they are scared of what their employer is gonna say."

