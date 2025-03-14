Global site navigation

“Students Are Sleeping in SRC Offices”: SA Bashes UCT for Upgrading Shuttles Amid Residence Issues
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • South African scholars started off the academic year on a rocky note with with numerous student-led protests 
  • The University of Cape Town was among the multiple institutions that financially excluded scholars 
  • Briefly News reached out to a UCT student to follow up on any progress since the protests joined by over 600 students 

South African scholars relived the #FeesMustFall movement after multiple universities financially excluded students.

SA unimpressed with UCT's ignorance
SA was unimpressed with how UCT ignored unhoused students and upgraded their student shuttles. Image: @skynesher
Mzansi was upset after seeing a new UCT improvement after some of their students remained unhoused.

SA bashes UCT for upgrading shuttles amid residence issues

A student at the University of Cape Town was stunned by how the leadership was able to upgrade shuttles without considering the housing crisis. Over 600 scholars at the university protested for about a week against financial exclusion and not being granted a place to stay.

A number of them slept in SRC offices, while some needed to make drastic financial decisions in order to be given a chance to continue with their studies. The new school buses agitated Mzansi after the institution shifted focus from their students’ needs.

The jammies had a modern and luxurious look that gave the old shuttles a run for their money. The student filmed the new buses and captioned their now-viral post:

“UCT just casually upgrading their jammies. Didn’t even check if I was going to Yutong or Liesbeeck.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Briefly News speaks to UCT student about residence crisis 

A UCT student, Zintle, updated Briefly News on the housing crisis and the upgraded school jammies:

“Students who had a fee block were moved to Glendower residence however they got kicked out of there too. Others were forced to take leave of absence due to fee block. I have not seen the new jammies but I’ve heard of them.
"It makes one question the university's ethics because what do you mean they have money to upgrade their shuttles but are denying students who come from underprivileged their right to education? It is sad but that’s the system l, they don’t care about the poor.”

Mzansi reacts to UCT upgrading shuttles during residence crisis 

Social media users were appalled by UCT’s priorities and commented:

Mzansi reacts to UCT upgrading shuttles amid residence issus
Mzansi bashed UCT for their chosen priorities and ignored unhoused students. Image: @fizkes
@Thulane sighed:

“But students don’t have residences.”

@olel commented:

“That time students are sleeping in SRC offices because UCT doesn’t have enough money to help them, cute.”

@Shakirah.Shakirah chuckled:

“That's your res budget.”

@sokhna 🧸🎀 was disappointed:

“Getting new jammies while there’s a housing crisis? Interesting.”

@Sinesipho Mvovo CA(SA) said:

“This is why fees are increasing ridiculously.”

@keviin :) wrote:

“Literally no one asked for this.”

@cape_flats_moana questioned:

“And they can’t cover the fees of the students that were sleeping in SRC offices?”

@buhlejafta said:

“That’s so distasteful.”

