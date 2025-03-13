Brenda Ngxoli announced she will not be attending the Buffalo City Unsung Heroes event, where she was set to MC, due to reasons beyond her control

The actress, who has been securing event hosting and acting gigs after receiving support from fans and colleagues like Connie Ferguson, apologised to those who bought tickets hoping to meet her

Social media users praised her honesty but questioned the real reasons behind her absence, with some suspecting she was removed from the lineup

Popular South African actress Brenda Ngxoli has taken to social media to clear the air about why she will not be attending an event she was meant to MC. The star shared a video explaining to concerned fans why they will not see her.

Brenda Ngxoli has explained why she will not host her previously booked gig. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli makes special announcement

Brenda Ngxoli has revealed that she will not be hosting the Buffalo City Unsung Heroes event due to reasons beyond her control. The actress, who recently made headlines after admitting she had hit rock bottom, told fans who had bought tickets to the event because they wanted to meet her that she was no longer attending the event.

The actress has been booked and busy getting event hosting gigs and acting gigs after receiving donations from her fans and colleagues like Connie Ferguson during her time of need.

Brenda, however, urged fans to have fun at the event despite her absence. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Brenda Ngxoli's video

Social media users hailed the actress for not misleading her fans. Many admitted that they were hoping to meet their favourite actress at the event, that's why they had bought the tickets.

Some fans wanted to know the real reasons why Brenda Ngxoli was no longer attending the event because they had bought the tickets because her name was on the flyer.

@DumboXrp said:

"Would have been a good idea to give a reason. Considering as you say, people bought tickets to come see you mostly."

@Khaya01940731 commented:

"Why do I read like your name was used for tickets and then you were later cancelled?"

@mphoki2 wrote:

"You are so authentic, your energy is full of life, full of love maan. You are definitely a chosen one. God bless you, sister. Much love."

@Khaya01940731 added:

"Okay. That would be wonderful. The problem is her tone and choice of words that seem to be sarcastic in the way she delivers them."

@ChiefChincafe wrote:

"Eish, I was waiting for "ndini thanda nonke emakhaya"...Love MaBrrrrrr🥰"

@lveee_1986 noted:

"All I can say. I love your beautiful smile, my friend."

@SanskritCoptic said:

"Oh, I caught that tea... Love and light my babes, nothing is for nothing😉"

Brenda Ngxoli has revealed why she is no longer hosting a top gig. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli slammed for bringing daughter to interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli, who is a doting mother to her daughter Sky, is under scrutiny for bringing her child to a TV interview. The actress previously aired her family’s dirty laundry in public, revealing how they abused her emotionally and financially.

The former The Queen actress’ fortunes took a turn for the best when she went from asking for donations to securing gigs. Brenda Ngxoli also bagged her first big-screen role in the rom-com A Scam Called Love. The actress is on a press run promoting the movie, which is showing in sixty cinemas across South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News