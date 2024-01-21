Vinolia Malema in Hammanskraal never misses a chance to grow her business

The mother of one who is a professional nail technician is focused on empowering the youth

Vinolia Malema tells Briefly News about her latest venture and the goal behind it

A hard-working mother of one little girl is focused on growing her beauty empire and supporting her little girl.

Vinolia Malema is a mom and businesswoman focused on success. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News has been following Vinolia Malema's story since she started her nail salon in 2023 after her mom invested money into the gig.

The young woman offered to treat a few matric students to free nail appointments for their special nights.

Nail technician expands arsenal

Now, Vinolia tells Briefly News that she's even more focused on youth empowerment and has classes where she teaches young women about the art of being a nail technician.

The entrepreneur has also expanded her business to market turmeric soaps that help with acne.

Vinolia explains that she wanted to help under-resourced young people who had skin problems and didn't have money to pay a dermatologist to treat them:

"The idea came with my baby daddy. He suggested that I should do something to help the youth with their skin.

"The soap is homemade. I started this endeavour in January 2024 because I noticed many people had skin problems."

Hammanskraal mom works hard

In addition to her makeup and nail care services, Vinolia realised that she needed to be a versatile businesswoman.

She notes that selling ice pops is another hustle that helps to keep her afloat. She is a true go-getter and knows that to be successful, determination is needed.

The businesswoman knows that to support herself and her daughter, determination is needed.

Vinolia also credits her partner for the support he continuously gives her.

