One single mom in Elsies River, Cape Town, is a triple threat, thriving as a parent, entrepreneur, and full-time student

Leshme De Bruyn previously told Briefly News about a bleaching incident that left her feeling unconfident for a long time

However, instead of licking her wounds, the mother of one created a hair care business to help others in a similar predicament

The 34-year-old opens up to Briefly News about her love of education and lifelong learning as she grinds hard to obtain a qualification that will help her excel

Cape Town mom, Leshme De Bruyn never thought that a bleaching incident that happened in 2021 would propel her into success.

Leshme De Bruyn in Cape Town is a mom and businesswoman. Image: Leshme De Bruyn.

However, after facing significant hair damage, which led her confidence to take a huge knock, the mom of one decided to be innovative.

The 34-year-old told Briefly News about how she concocted a natural hair remedy to strengthen her then-damaged locks and noticed that she caught lightning in a bottle with the unique product.

In a quick follow-up chat, the mom of one shares her short-term plans for 2024 and 2025.

Mother of 1 loves education

Perseverant Leshme has a great love for education, and despite already achieving great success with her hair care line, the lovely lady believes a firm theoretical and practical knowledge can only add benefit to her craft.

She is currently studying for a qualification in Business Management at Northlink College while running her business:

“Currently, I am still studying full-time. Therefore, I am working hard to complete my studies this year and to take on an internship in 2025.”

Cape Town mom has beautiful aspirations

The entrepreneur notes that in addition to aspiring to trade internationally, she also wants to grow her business:

“After my internship, I will probably start another business of my own as well.”

Leshme concludes by expressing how thrilled she is about the independence her hair care line has given her:

“I make enough [to support myself, my son, and my mom]. Sometimes it’s more than enough.”

