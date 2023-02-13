Two young South African scientists have won prestigious awards at the 2023 Taiwan International Science Fair

Jaco Jacobs and Dia Singh travelled to Taipei, Taiwan, with the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

The two Grade 12 learners won the second- and third-place prizes for their ingenious research projects

JOHANNESBURG - Two brilliant young minds have put South Africa on the map by winning prestigious awards at the 2023 Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF).

Two SA Grade 12 learners bagged top prizes at the 2023 Taiwan International Science Fair. Image: Supplied

Jaco Jacobs and Dia Singh captivated judges with their research projects and brought home second- and third-place awards.

The two young geniuses participated in the fair through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, allowing SA learners to present their research to peers from other countries.

Jaco Jacobs wows judges with a prototype to assist cyclists

Jacobs, a Grade 12 learner from Outeniqua High School in George, scooped the second-place award for his project, Automated Inflation and Pressure Regulation for Recreational and Professional Cyclists.

According to a press release from Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Jacobs created a prototype that could address the safety risk that deflated or over-inflated tyres cause for competitive and amateur cyclists.

Jacobs' invention can adjust tyre pressure on bicycles while moving. Cyclists can also adjust tyre pressure to suit different terrains of the cycling track.

Dia Singh takes international science fair by storm with ingenious method of burning plastic

Singh, also a Grade 12 learner at St Dominic's School in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, won the third-place prize by demonstrating how the leftover fuel from burning plastic can be used to burn more plastic waste.

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists took to Instagram to post a congratulatory post for Singh, who also developed a mobile app to monitor the amount and types of waste incinerated.

