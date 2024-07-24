A man pretending to be drunk showed how he tried not to fall to the ground while at groove

The gent staggered aimlessly in the road with a drink in his hand, not spilling a single drop

Social media users were impressed with the man's acting and also commented on the video saying that alcohol should be banned in Mzansi

This man's 'drunken' antics had people online cracking jokes. Images: @malome_cupcake

Source: TikTok

Bringing a bit of laughter to the internet, a man who was supposedly drunk showed how he tried to keep his balance while still holding his drink.

The TikTok account @malome_cupcake (which calls itself the Head of Meme Government) uploaded a recorded skit of the man standing outside at groove. At first, the man appears to be tired and leans back. He quickly wakes up to stop himself from reaching the ground.

The 'intoxicated' man then aimlessly staggers about on the road with his drink still in his hand.

Accompanied by laughing emojis, a text in the video read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ban alcohol in South Africa."

Watch the comical clip below:

Skit has Mzansi laughing

The viral video had social media users rushing to the comment section to crack a few jokes at the man's attempt to mimic the intoxicated, as well as applaud his strength for not falling to the ground.

An impressed @trxpz_ore wrote:

"The fact that he's not even spilling a single droplet is wild."

A possible fan, @raj26esh, said to the public:

"Best actor, this guy. He has a few videos."

@mlwazer64 commented on the man's movement in the video:

"He's sleeping, walking, falling and dancing in all directions."

@kbrin9 laughed while commenting on the clip's text:

"Ban alcohol? You might as well ban parliament."

@user4170745493163 told members of the online community:

"TikTok should allow us to make voice notes in the comment section because I have a lot to say."

Drunk man struggles to walk

In a similar story far from a skit, Briefly News reported about an intoxicated man who showed impressive skills when he was spotted fighting falling to the ground as he walked down the street after a fun time out.

In the clip, the man repeatedly walks backwards and forwards while on the phone as he struggles to find his balance. Although it is a close call, he does not fall.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News