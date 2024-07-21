A gentleman who had too much to drink hilariously slept while he was preparing to make a meal for himself

The man was captured sleeping on a chair with a carrot in his hand and a pot with a full chicken

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and happy that the intoxicated gent didn't switch on the stove before sleeping

A video of a man sleeping before cooking while he was drunk has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a video uploaded by @mr_solution90, a gent is sleeping on a chair. The guy was clearly drunk because there was a huge opened bottle of wine in front of him.

He presumably drank the alcohol and as he was about to cook, he got tired halfway through it and fell asleep. The guy was going to make a whole chicken which he already had in a pot in front of him. He also had a carrot in his hand, it was not clear what he was gonna do with it.

Intoxicated gent hilariously falls asleep on chair

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at intoxicated man

The video garnered over 190k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@_SMALL_UNCLE commented:

"The position of the chicken took me out ."

@socks said:

"Thanks for sleeping before switching the stove on."

@OreSeleka was entertained:

"Drinking Jagermaister from rural primary school ."

@Junior wondered:

"Am trying to figure the recipe out. One Carrot Whole Chicken , Punya Punya( red wine)."

@Nangolo Tobias applauded:

"It's good he slept! he would have burned the house down this one."

@SizweSalt laughed:

"He was hungry Shem ."

@kleinkie shared:

"He's lucky the stove wasn't switched on, I'm speaking from experience."

Woman adorably takes care of intoxicated bae

