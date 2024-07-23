A local man used a vehicle's artificial intelligence when he wanted to find out how much fuel it had left

However, the man posed his question in a way that did not make grammatical sense in English

Members of the online community laughed at the man's attempts and cracked jokes in the comment section

A man used artificial intelligence to find out how much fuel was left in a car, getting a laugh from internet users. Images: @thabobinky22 / TikTok, Pheelings Media / Getty Images

With artificial intelligence (AI) making its mark on the world, many companies are finding ways to incorporate it into their products, even cars.

One man had a comical encounter with AI when he tried to determine how much fuel was in a car.

TikTokker @thabobinky22 took to the popular video-sharing platform to share a video of the man sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car. With a drink in hand, the man shouts at the steering wheel:

"How many Ks are left on my petrol?"

The AI voice asks the man to repeat his request. Still not understanding, the man switches up his question and gets a laugh from people off-camera when he asks the following:

"How long is my petrol? How long is my fuel?"

Watch the comical clip below:

Netizens laugh at man's request

The TikTok video had many social media users finding humour in the man's innocent request about the amount of fuel left in the vehicle.

@vinnymokgokoloshi laughed and said:

"South African English must be uploaded on the system."

Speaking about the AI voice, @Kgadi_456 jokingly said:

"I blame the woman for not understanding what he was saying."

@inkedboy_masina noted in the comments:

"Even Google can't answer that."

A laughing @kele_sekgothe told the online community:

"'How long is my petrol? How long is my fuel?' He tried to save himself. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain."

AI-powered washing machine amazes South Africans

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a clip of a washing machine with artificial intelligence tools that wowed many people.

A man in the footage uploaded on TikTok shared that once a person placed their laundry into the machine, the AI feature automatically chooses the best washing motion for that particular garment.

