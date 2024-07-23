“How Many Ks Are Left on My Petrol?”: Man Hilariously Asks AI About Car’s Fuel, Has SA Laughing
- A local man used a vehicle's artificial intelligence when he wanted to find out how much fuel it had left
- However, the man posed his question in a way that did not make grammatical sense in English
- Members of the online community laughed at the man's attempts and cracked jokes in the comment section
With artificial intelligence (AI) making its mark on the world, many companies are finding ways to incorporate it into their products, even cars.
One man had a comical encounter with AI when he tried to determine how much fuel was in a car.
TikTokker @thabobinky22 took to the popular video-sharing platform to share a video of the man sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car. With a drink in hand, the man shouts at the steering wheel:
"How many Ks are left on my petrol?"
The AI voice asks the man to repeat his request. Still not understanding, the man switches up his question and gets a laugh from people off-camera when he asks the following:
"How long is my petrol? How long is my fuel?"
Watch the comical clip below:
Netizens laugh at man's request
The TikTok video had many social media users finding humour in the man's innocent request about the amount of fuel left in the vehicle.
@vinnymokgokoloshi laughed and said:
"South African English must be uploaded on the system."
Speaking about the AI voice, @Kgadi_456 jokingly said:
"I blame the woman for not understanding what he was saying."
@inkedboy_masina noted in the comments:
"Even Google can't answer that."
A laughing @kele_sekgothe told the online community:
"'How long is my petrol? How long is my fuel?' He tried to save himself. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain."
AI-powered washing machine amazes South Africans
A man in the footage uploaded on TikTok shared that once a person placed their laundry into the machine, the AI feature automatically chooses the best washing motion for that particular garment.
