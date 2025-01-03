South Africans were impressed by how fast a lady learned her defensive driving skills after a video trended on TikTok

Social media users showed their interest in the post by sharing, liking and saving the post, which helped generate 5.7 million views

Hijacking in South Africa continues to be a problem, with a staggering number of vehicles targeted daily

Briefly News reached out to SAPS to find out how Mzansi could protect themselves from road crime

Road crime has always been a debilitating problem in Mzansi, with motorists trying their best to keep their vehicles safe.

A lady showed off her defence-driving skills in a viral TikTok video. Image: @tracktiondriving

Source: TikTok

Most people rely heavily on insurance companies to cover their cars in case of any serious harm.

Lady impresses SA with defensive driving attempt

A South African woman took the first step to protect herself and her vehicle from chancers on the road. She took defensive driving skills at Traction Driving Experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The school focuses on drift driving, advanced defensive driving, and high-performance driver training. Defensive driving skills could come in handy during intense hijackings and other sticky situations on the road.

Watch the video below:

Hijacking still a big problem in South Africa

Vehicle theft has always been a debilitating issue in Mzansi. According to Business Tech, there had been a slight decrease in 2023, but the numbers were still alarming.

By mid-2024, the number had gone down to 8.661 reported cases, making at least 96 vehicles stolen daily. According to the latest South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics, sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes have emerged as the most frequently hijacked vehicle types.

SAPS shared how Mzansi could protect themselves on the road

Colonel Andrè Traut explained how hijackers plot their heists and advised motorists to be alert at all times:

“Any vehicle is a potential target and motorists are warned to take precautions when they are on the road, especially when driving alone or late at night in secluded areas. Hijackers have a tendency to target their victims when they arrive at home or leave their driveways. This is when your guard is down, and your concentration levels are low.”

Mzansi reacts to lady’s impressive defence-driving skills

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 2.4K comments:

@carebear said:

“Great for r small cars. I’d like to see this with a big SUV or 4x4.”

@Tristan Van Niekerk pointed out:

“It’s actually insane that we need lessons like this.”

@HalfSkopo shared:

“My husband did this years ago; I can’t count the number of times it’s saved us from accidents.”

@user1325238697494 commented:

“My husband wants me to learn defensive driving.”

@Ayowale explained:

“That move saved my life when I was in Nigeria and was faced with a roadblock with robbers waiting, backed up at top speed and whipped it while they chased me on foot. I had my two friends in the car asleep, but they woke up to see people chasing us.”

3 More road-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News