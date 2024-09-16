A woman on TikTok amazed South Africa after she made her own toilet paper from scratch

The lady, Nzila Miyoba, blended different ingredients, including newspapers, after running out of the product

Social media users collectively agreed that the process was a waste of time and gave the end product a thumbs-down

A lady shared how she created her own toilet paper from newspapers and water. Social media users were not impressed.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady on TikTok who made toilet paper from scratch. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

Nzila Miyoba shared that she only makes the product when she runs out of the store-bought version.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s creating toilet paper

A woman who once gagged Mzansi after she created the alcoholic drink, Savanna has gagged the country again by making a toilet roll after running out of the store-bought version.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nzila Miyoba teared up some newspapers and blended them with water. She then placed the mixture in samples and moved them outside to dry in square moulding trays.

After they air-dried, Miyobi took her invention inside and finished by placing the dry paper on a toilet paper roll. Mzansi accused her of watching too much of Nara Smith's content. The lady shared her TikTok clip with the caption:

“How to make toilet paper.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman making toilet paper from scratch

Social media was not impressed with the lady’s time-consuming invention and commented:

@Lipsey 👄 was defeated:

"This one is above Nara Smith."

@User29 shared:

"You are watching too much Nara Smith videos."

@Expensive by nature ❤️gave the DIY a thumbs-own:

"Nara smith is abusing us because this tissue is even harder than newspapers."

@Wenele🧸💕remembered one of the lady's previous inventions:

"I’ll never forget the day you made flip flops."

@Yeah. was not influenced nor impressed:

"All that for one wipe?"

@💓 beautiful did not appreciate the long method:

"I could have just used the news paper straight than this long process."

@Ms Salt n Pepper🌶️🧂did not approve:

"The end disappointed me."

@InTheKitchenWithMemzy was outraged:

"We need her family’s side of the story."

Mzansi roasts American influencer for cheapskate DIY

Briefly News also reported that an American influencer and DIY guru shared a bizarre hack for a fresh toilet. She mixed various toiletries to create a satisfying fragrance for her bathroom.

Mzansi made it clear that the DIY was a total waste of time and money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News