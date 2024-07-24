A parched gent begged Nara Smith for a Savanna recipe

The guy wanted to make his favourite alcoholic beverage at home to avoid running out and spending too much money at Tops

Netizens found the man’s plea amusing and shared their thoughts in the comments

A man on TikTok dusted netizens with his silly jokes.

Nara Smith is an American celebrated influencer who produces food content. The star rose to fame for creating dishes from scratch.

Nara can make anything from ice-cream to gum. A Mzansi gent who has been studying Nara’s talent has a lightbulb moment and begs Nara for a legitimate recipe to create a Savanna from scratch.

Savanna is one of the most loved alcoholic drinks in Mzansi. Fans of the alcoholic beverage would go above and beyond for its refreshing taste. This guy wanted a well documented recipe of the drink to make for himself. He trusted Nara to pull through. He shared and captioned his clip:

"Savanna Nara Smith."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nara Smith plea

A guy on TikTok begged Nara Smith for a life-changing recipe of his favourite alcoholic drink. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Floe101 does not think the getting the recipe is a good idea:

"We would die if we knew that recipe."

@NAYLA felt for the famous cook:

"Nara smith has suffered."

@Carina Tromp is proud of his country:

"My fellow South-Africans never disappoint."

@user1224685128422 is feeling hopeful:

"I'm really hoping and praying that your requests reach her hle... Phela you are really on to something hle."

