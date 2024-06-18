The heartbreaking story of Mzansi’s famous content creator, Onezwa Mbola, keeps on getting worse

The foodie opened up about having her precious content stolen by America’s social media star, Nara Smith

The girls produce similar content where they prepare food from scratch, but Mbola noticed that Smith drew more than inspiration from her

Mzansi’s favoured foodie, Onezwa Mbola is taking a break from content creation because of the ongoing controversy surrounding the theft of her work.

Mzansi's favoured foodie, Onezwa Mbola takes a break from content creation amid Nara Smith content creation scandal. Image: @onezwambola

The celebrated South African lifestyle and food content creator has announced that she will be taking a break from doing what she loves most.

Copycat fight

Onezwa Mbola is one of South Africa’s most loved and interesting food content creators. Mbola is known for growing her food fresh from her garden and creating dishes from scratch.

The foodie had been enjoying sharing her gift with the world until she caught a copycat who has been benefiting from her celebrated work, Nara Smith. Now Smith is loved for creating almost everything from scratch, even bubblegum but the internet could not shake just how her content resembled Mbola’s.

In a recent TikTok video, Mbola expressed how exhausted she was from the rat chase and announced that she will be taking a break from content creation which incredibly bruised her fans. The news came shortly after she opened up about the debilitating matter of having her content stolen by Smith.

Watch the video below:

Goodbye for now Mzansi

Mbola shared one last video on her TikTok that she captioned:

“Cooking just like my grandmother.”

When Mbola laid out her accusations against the American star, her fans investigated and shared evidence of Smith commenting on one of Mbola’s posts even after she denied knowing her.

The Mzansi creator sounded gutted by the unfair matter and explained that:

“For months mow, I have watched a very very popular content creator use my ideas to get views.”

Mbola explained that Smith steals her ideas to generate more views which then makes her wallet fatter. The Mzansi foodie understands that she is not the first to create anything but she noticed that Smith was stealing her content when she stalked Mbola’s YouTube after she took a TikTok break.

Smith’s ways have disappointed netizens including Mzansi celebrities who assured Mbola that they were on her side:

@user304520664604 said:

"Much respect to both Onezwa and Nara, however I'll be posting "Our very own Onezwa Mbola" on Nara's page. Respectfully so though because Onezwa is the original nkalakatha."

@AyandaFourbey commented:

"Onezwa I’ll defend your name until dawn."

Master chef

