A young content creator opened up about how being unemployed pushed her to become a content creator

In a video that showed how she lived every day, she poured her heart out and encouraged others at the same time

South Africans agreed with her words and spurred her on

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikTokker @winpride_ shared how unemployment compelled her to become a content creator. Image: @winpride_ / dolgachov

Source: UGC

A woman shared the struggles she endured as a content creator and how it was due to unemployment that she resorted to creating content.

In the video, @winpride_ takes her viewers through a day in her life.

Youth shares how being jobless made her create content

The video starts with her getting out of bed and making her bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She then looks at the camera and addresses the viewers, pouring her heart out and discussing why she became a content creator.

"Hey, friends. I'm not in my best mood."

The video then cuts to her preparing hot water to bathe herself.

She then pours the water into a plastic washing dish.

While washing her face, she shares why she started creating content.

"I started content creation because of (the) unemployment rate," she says.

The clip then cuts to her putting her clothes on and getting ready to eat.

She then admits that the pressure of getting an iPhone so that she could be a content creator depressed her.

She then explains that she started her content creation by making people comfortable and grateful for what they had.

The video then shows her eating a bowl of Pap and maas.

It ends with her giving a shout-out to her supporters and thanking them for being there for her since day one.

Watch the video here:

Creator's followers encouraged by her realness

South Africans were inspired by her honesty and humility and left a lot of encouraging comments.

With over a third of the nation living in unemployment, her posts gave her followers hope.

Content creation is one of the many side hustles to beat unemployment, and @winpride_ is consistent, her followers believe.

Kasi said that she loves how @winpride_ is herself in her videos.

"Thank you for reminding us that life is beautiful when you are you."

Posh_la_phosh rared her on.

"Yeah, baby girl! That's the way to go. Be comfortable with what you have."

Almost half of South Africa's youth are unemployed, and Motlalepulatlalet applauded how her content reflected the daily struggles of the unemployed, poor youth.

"I love how authentic you are. This is an everyday life for the majority of us."

User2474524065374thabs pointed out that other women can learn something from her.

"I wish all the ladies can be like you batlowele horebontsha maka."

Mmabontle Machaba remarked that her words were what she needed in that moment.

"'Enjoy what you have.' Thank you, sisi. I needed that. May God bless you abundantly!"

Mzansi comforts unemployed graduate

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman was offered encouragement after sharing her struggles as an unemployed mother.

Yolanda Fungase posted that she obtained a degree in education but is yet to be employed.

This touched Mzansi’s hearts, and they inundated her with emotional support and words of comfort and encouragement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News