A super-skilled artist took TikTok by storm when she showed her followers how she embroiders paintings with her own hands

The stunning young woman noted that it is a time-consuming activity that requires patience, but she doesn't regret learning it

The socials gave her and her video a thumbs up, with some even remarking that they'd charge serious money for such work

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A talented artist @artyouhungry showed that she is not sleeping on her talent in a TikTok video where she embroidered one of her client's works. Image: @artyouhungry

Source: TikTok

A talented and beautiful young woman floored social media with her impressive hand-sown portraits in a TikTok video.

Replying to another Tiktokker, @artyouhungry's video shows her embroidering a fine portrait of a stunning young woman.

Gifted art producer stuns world with embroidery skill in TikTok video

The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"The story of how I got started is even more insane. But I am so glad I discovered hand embroidery."

The video shows her sowing the woman's hair, then her face, before asking the viewers if they want to see the final product of the embroidered work of art.

During the sowing process, she added an informative in-video caption.

"It takes so much time and patience," she said.

Social media users give artist her flowers for divine embroidery skill

Netizens are taken away by the artistry and creativity of Nneka's work.

Watch the video here:

Social media users loved her work and expressed it in the comments section.

Natural Hair Skin Makeup commended her skill. She said:

"You are so talented. This is amazing!"

Iris said that she's never seen something like this in her whole life.

"The amount of talent and patience it takes to do this is just incredible and that's an understatement."

Mari j Blige (not the singer) called this painting divine:

"You have a gift, not a talent. I have never seen embroidery at this depth."

Miss Jackson blessed her work. She commented:

"Absolutely amazing! I pray that God keeps anointing your hands."

Gallivanting Wellnes confessed that she'd put a pretty price on such artwork:

"Yeah, I would charge bands."

Artist uses platform to address environmental issues

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Ghanaian artist Michael Gah transforms clothing waste into stunning works of art.

The talented artist, who makes paintings with old clothes, said that he is using his art as a platform to address environmental problems in his country.

Netizens gave him his flowers, with one commenting that the government should invest more in talented young people like Michael.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News