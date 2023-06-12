A 24-year-old woman took to social media to disclose her personal struggles of being unemployed

Yolanda Fungase shared that she has a degree in Education but hasn't been receiving any responses to her job applications

The new mom shared that she is beginning to lose faith in her job search, howeve,r netizens responded with kind words

South Africa's youth are bearing the brunt of the lack of work opportunities available in the country.

Yolanda Fungase has been applying for jobs with no success. Image: @yolandafangase/TikTok

One woman who can relate to the struggle is Yolanda Fungase (@yolandafangase) who recently shared a TikTok video detailing how she is battling to find a job as a qualified teacher.

Woman opens up about her unemployment struggles

In the post, she wrote:

"I'm 24 I have a degree in Education Intermediate Phase. I'm unemployed, been applying with no response.

"Starting to feel like I wasted four years of my life."

Yolanda also goes on to reveal that she is a new mom who is still trying to figure out motherhood.

"Life is draining, especially when you are unemployed with responsibilities," Yolanda added.

According to Reuters, Africa's most industrialised economy has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first three months of 2023 from 32.7% in the final quarter of last year, Statistics South Africa said.

South Africans respond with encouraging words

Being a mother is a lot of work, and struggling to secure a job is an added stress. SA peeps responded to Yolanda's post with compassion and words of advice.

ThandoNdlovu said:

"Akasilahlanga mtaka mah kuzohlanga izinto zikathixo ziyalindwa. Stay strong sis kuzohlangana."

Mr KN replied:

"Worked at school before, and it seems like volunteering first is the quickest way to find work for teachers, especially schools with elderly teachers."

Olwethu Mxhalisa commented:

"I would suggest coming to Taiwan. With a BEd, you will get a starting salary of 38K."

zee_sulaman reacted:

"Kuzokhanya ❤️️."

Ntsako replied:

"Same, I'm 25, got an education degree, currently unemployed and pregnant ."

nkele commented:

"Hey, you going to get a job soon."

