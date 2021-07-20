Social Media Users Come Together to Help Unemployed Mom, Heartwarming Reactions

A woman's daily living struggles has touched the hearts of many on social media who, in turn, have reacted with huge doses of kindness

Twitter user @ningiza_sive, who is a professional nurse, detailed the woman's needs and that of her young child

Many people came forward with offers of cash assistance while others offered clothing donations for the woman and baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A South African woman is the beneficiary of huge doses of kindness on social media after a Twitter user recently detailed her plight.

@ningiza_sive, who according to her profile on the microblogging and social networking platform is a professional nurse, detailed the woman's needs and that of her young child.

Mzansi social media users banded together to help an unemployed woman who is struggling to make ends meet for her and her child. Image: @ningiza_sive.

Source: Twitter

Her attempts to raise the alarm on the woman's struggles, whom she indicated is a regular patient at the healthcare facility, was not lost on many social media users, who responded passionately to the call.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@ningiza_sive wrote in part:

"Can we, please, help this lady out. She and the baby are my regular patients to an extent where she feels comfortable telling me her personal deep matters.

"She’s unemployed and is struggling in all aspects ... She’s depending on cleaning peoples houses and [doing] their laundry [and] gets paid R150, if lucky.

"She has to then provide for herself and the baby with that amount. The baby is failing to thrive and just doesn’t look healthy."

Mzansi social media users react en masse to woman's plight

Many came forward with offers of cash assistance while some offered clothing donations to the woman and her infant child.

@Moolayboo wrote:

"I'm in Mafikeng but can send some clothes via Pep ... I'll dispatch them tomorrow for both. Only have girl kids clothes. I will see if I can't get neutral colours for the baby."

CalvinTheko noted:

Kindly DM your number, will send you a R500 @Shoprite_SA voucher for her to buy household things and her meter number for electricity, thank you.

@LyndaEdwana added:

Hi. I have boy clothes that my son isn't going to wear. Where are you based? I can send them via Pep."

Good Samaritan lends gogo a helping hand, SA reacts: "This is angelic"

Previously, Briefly News reported that a good Samaritan has lent a helping hand to a gogo who couldn't find her way back home after collecting her medication from the hospital.

Xolie Farida Kuzani posted on the Facebook group #ImStaying that she was on her way to a supermarket when she met the old woman, who couldn't walk properly.

Kuzani said she was moved when she realised that no one was willing to help the gogo as other people just looked at her. She said:

"I went to her and asked her where she's going. She said she's looking for the taxis going home from the hospital."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za