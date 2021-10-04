Twitter user, @_lemoramo, is the happy owner of a brand spanking new BMW and shares the good news with her followers

One lucky lady has taken to social media to announce to the world that she is the proud owner of a brand new BMW. The lady, who goes by the Twitter handle, @_lemoramo, shared beautiful images of the 'beemer' and her social media followers are sending messages of congratulations her way.

Twitter use, @_lemoramo, poses with her shiny new car and Mzansi sends her big love. Image: @_lemoramo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She jokingly captioned the post:

"All of a sudden, I don’t know where the indicators are."

For those who don't get the joke, it is poking fun at South African BMW drivers who are notorious for "forgetting" to use their indicators while driving.

The comment section mainly showered @_lemoramo with positive vibes and cracked jokes about beemer drivers, but one person used it as an opportunity to spew a sexist message.

@Fruit_Days:

"Paid by your man."

@SediMofolo:

"Congratulations girl."

@Cbu_Twala:

"And you have the urge to flash people driving slow in the fast lane neh. Congratulations ma’am."

@NamelessGirl938:

"On brand for Beemer drivers."

@KhumaloWisey:

"Congratulations and welcome to the Beemer Family. Don't worry, you won't need the indicators. Other drivers will understand."

@katle_ratshidi:

"Love this so much!! Congratulations sweetheart!!! She’s soo beautiful."

@uMaster_Sandz:

"Welcome to the squad!!!!! Good to have you. We don’t indicate!!"

This is as Kgothatso stated that she was the first to graduate from a university in the family. The financial administrator expressed gratitude to her family members for their sacrifice and support that has seen her attain such a height in life. She wrote:

"Proud moment for my dad, 1st car in our family, I am so blessed to be the 1st generation to:

"1. Graduate from University.

"2. Buy a car.

"I thank my parents for the support and their sacrifice in order for me to be in this position."

