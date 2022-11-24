Unemployment is one of the biggest issues South Africa's youth is currently facing in the country

According to recent reports, about 36% of South Africans are unemployed, and the majority of this percentage is the youth

A young woman received mixed reactions after she took to Twitter to share that she spent her birthday alone because of unemployment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Image: @Karabo_Fothane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Statistics South Africa previously reported that the country’s unemployment rate was recorded at 33.9% in the second quarter of this year, 2022. According to the recent article published by IOL on 22 November 2022, the unemployment rate is currently sitting at about 36% in the country.

A young lady, @Karabo_Fothane, opened up on Twitter about how unemployment has affected her. She said her loved ones have neglected her because of her situation. She wrote:

"Unemployment and being broke have torn me apart, not gonna lie . I still can't believe that I was alone on my birthday. People are just too busy and preoccupied to even spare a few minutes of their time with a broke person. That's just the reality."

Some people sympathized with her in the comments section, while others said she must stop expecting a lot from other people.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@marvin_H96 said:

"First of all you should not have expectations of people being there for you to avoid disappointments. I know you are going through a lot but noone owes you anything in this world. It was your birthday and you were supposed to make yourself happy not wait for others. Self love."

@Fuze_Elimhlophe wrote:

"Oh no man. I'm really sorry no one should be alone on their birthday or any day nje. Happy belated birthday and good things are coming. If you want to talk please don't hesitate."

@zviko_bee:

"It's ok to wallow but don't allow yourself to stay there for long. The negative energy will drain any positive ideas or growth you feel. Be grateful for life, for family and for the fact that when the sun rises its an opportunity for you to try again. Pray, this too shall pass."

Proud husband boasts about wife’s strength and support after his job loss leaving South Africans falling in love

Briefly News previously reported about a man who opened up about his struggles with unemployment.

Being unemployed can train you emotionally and affect your mental health. It is very important to have a support system as you try and find a job.

A man named Nzimeni shared they got married in 2020 and lost his job 6 months later, and his beautiful wife has been holding the fort in the house ever since. Nzimeni's story touched netizens and caught the attention of the leader of the South African political party (EFF), Julius Malema.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News