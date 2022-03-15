A post on Twitter urged Saffas to share their love stories for the chance to win a getaway and the story one man shared about his wife captured the hearts of many Tweeps

The man shared his struggles with unemployment and revealed that his wife became his cornerstone since his loss

Tweeps fell in love with the couple and applauded the lady with some routing for the couple to bag the winning prize

A man named Nziemeni proved that he had already won at love when he shared a tribute to his wife on Twitter. He was responding to a post that was published by DJ and multiple award winner, @Chymamusique.

Chyma's post was a call for couples to post a pic of themselves in a bid to gain the most likes for a prize.

Nzimeni answered that call with a gorgeous wedding pic of him and his beautiful wife along with a heartfelt post that read:

"We got married 2020, lost my job 6 months later and she has been holding the fort in the house."

Nzimeni shared a moving tribute to his wife who has supported him since he lost his job leaving Mzansi falling in love. Image: @Bigizzy1828/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were touched by Nzimeni's sweet gesture and praised him for his wife's strength and courage. His post even caught the attention of South African political party (EFF) leader, Julias Malema. The lovestruck hubby's tweet was soon inundated with comments, retweets and likes (up to 24 000 likes at the time of writing this article).

Touched by Nzimeni's tribute, @TumeloTG_ said:

"May God continue to bless your family abundantly. Most of us are going through Hell this year but may grace locate you and make this year worthwhile for your family. "

@Tee_dray jokingly pointed out how popular Nzimeni's reply to the post was:

Touched by Nzimeni's sweet words, @sewelankoana said:

"Ur caption is the reason I liked this pic."

@BesterDominique praised the pair:

@Sifisov1 was moved by the sweet post:

"This touched my soul, for you to find a job my brother 2 May God continue to bless her as well, she's kind ❤.

