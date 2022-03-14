Man Gushes Over Gorgeous Wife Online but Mzansi's Not Convinced Over His Claim: "This Is Your Woman?"
- A man excitedly headed online to show off a gorgeous woman who looked radiant in a summer dress
- @dubsphiwe posted a photo of the temptress with a simple caption giving the impression it was his wife
- Locals did more than one double-take as they questioned whether the smitten lad was telling the whole truth
Not all are convinced about a seemingly smitten man who thought it a good idea to parade his beautiful wife on social media for all to see.
Deducing why scepticism surrounded his claim might be a tough one to figure out, but it was clear to everyone that the voluptuous beauty was way "out of his league" for it to be true.
The Twitter user, @dubsphiwe, enthusiastically shared a picture of the gorgeous woman looking sultry in a colourful above the knee party dress.
To settle any doubt over her marital status, the light-skinned lass, who posed for a full-length snap with her legs crossed and hands on her waist, proudly wore her wedding ring.
"Wifey," read the concise caption.
The tweet attracted more than 18 000 likes, 400 retweets, and hundreds of comments as Saffas gushed, questioned and had a good laugh over the scenes.
Heads shake incessantly
Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the post.
@TlotlisoWa wrote:
"Ai I know this girl. She is from Zim and single."
@M_Letsholonyane said:
"Niyathanda ukuzipikela, Sphiwe… This is your woman? Ngempela?"
@Tshepotmos added:
"Does your wife have a boyfriend?"
