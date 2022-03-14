Global site navigation

Man Gushes Over Gorgeous Wife Online but Mzansi's Not Convinced Over His Claim: "This Is Your Woman?"
Man Gushes Over Gorgeous Wife Online but Mzansi's Not Convinced Over His Claim: "This Is Your Woman?"

by  Tshepiso Mametela
  • A man excitedly headed online to show off a gorgeous woman who looked radiant in a summer dress
  • @dubsphiwe posted a photo of the temptress with a simple caption giving the impression it was his wife
  • Locals did more than one double-take as they questioned whether the smitten lad was telling the whole truth

Not all are convinced about a seemingly smitten man who thought it a good idea to parade his beautiful wife on social media for all to see.

Deducing why scepticism surrounded his claim might be a tough one to figure out, but it was clear to everyone that the voluptuous beauty was way "out of his league" for it to be true.

Man Gushes Over Gorgeous Wife Online but Mzansi's Not Convinced Over His Claim: "This Is Your Woman?"
A local man has headed online to gush over his wife. Image: @dubsphiwe
Source: UGC

The Twitter user, @dubsphiwe, enthusiastically shared a picture of the gorgeous woman looking sultry in a colourful above the knee party dress.

To settle any doubt over her marital status, the light-skinned lass, who posed for a full-length snap with her legs crossed and hands on her waist, proudly wore her wedding ring.

"Wifey," read the concise caption.

The tweet attracted more than 18 000 likes, 400 retweets, and hundreds of comments as Saffas gushed, questioned and had a good laugh over the scenes.

Heads shake incessantly

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the post.

@TlotlisoWa wrote:

"Ai I know this girl. She is from Zim and single."

@M_Letsholonyane said:

"Niyathanda ukuzipikela, Sphiwe… This is your woman? Ngempela?"

@Tshepotmos added:

"Does your wife have a boyfriend?"

Natural beauties drag man claiming ladies are ugly without makeup

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a young man headed online and insisted women were not beautiful without makeup or wigs. But it didn't take long before a bunch of makeup-free and wigless beauties proved him wrong.

"Y'all f**ken ugly without your makeups and wigs"

Stunning women made it their mission to prove the uninformed man wrong by sharing snaps of themselves without makeup and wigs on - and boy did they do a pretty darn good job.

Many social media users loved seeing the women stand up for their rights while others criticised the man for tweeting such nonsense.

One person, @NgobeniCherity said:

"Some of us don't use makeup nor filters. It's just that you went for makeups and wigs, it's not our fault, you'll heal."

