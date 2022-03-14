A man excitedly headed online to show off a gorgeous woman who looked radiant in a summer dress

@dubsphiwe posted a photo of the temptress with a simple caption giving the impression it was his wife

Locals did more than one double-take as they questioned whether the smitten lad was telling the whole truth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Not all are convinced about a seemingly smitten man who thought it a good idea to parade his beautiful wife on social media for all to see.

Deducing why scepticism surrounded his claim might be a tough one to figure out, but it was clear to everyone that the voluptuous beauty was way "out of his league" for it to be true.

A local man has headed online to gush over his wife. Image: @dubsphiwe

Source: UGC

The Twitter user, @dubsphiwe, enthusiastically shared a picture of the gorgeous woman looking sultry in a colourful above the knee party dress.

To settle any doubt over her marital status, the light-skinned lass, who posed for a full-length snap with her legs crossed and hands on her waist, proudly wore her wedding ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Wifey," read the concise .

The tweet attracted more than 18 000 likes, 400 retweets, and hundreds of comments as Saffas gushed, questioned and had a good laugh over the scenes.

Heads shake incessantly

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the post.

@TlotlisoWa wrote:

"Ai I know this girl. She is from Zim and single."

@M_Letsholonyane said:

"Niyathanda ukuzipikela, Sphiwe… This is your woman? Ngempela?"

@Tshepotmos added:

"Does your wife have a boyfriend?"

Natural beauties drag man claiming ladies are ugly without makeup

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that a young man headed online and insisted women were not beautiful without makeup or wigs. But it didn't take long before a bunch of makeup-free and wigless beauties proved him wrong.

"Y'all f**ken ugly without your makeups and wigs"

Stunning women made it their mission to prove the uninformed man wrong by sharing snaps of themselves without makeup and wigs on - and boy did they do a pretty darn good job.

Many social media users loved seeing the women stand up for their rights while others criticised the man for tweeting such nonsense.

One person, @NgobeniCherity said:

"Some of us don't use makeup nor filters. It's just that you went for makeups and wigs, it's not our fault, you'll heal."

Source: Briefly News