A man who received a gift hamper after complaining about his broken charger took to Twitter to share the gesture

He expressed delight over not only getting a new cable but some creature comforts to keep him cosy along with a love letter

Tweeps were impressed by the gift giver and praised him, while some jokingly asked if he had any brothers

A lucky man who goes by Cameron Bond managed to get peeps online falling in love again when he shared a lovely gift he got from a gent.

Cameron recounted that he received a new charger, a sweater, some chocolate and love letters, just from telling the guy that his charger was broken.

The lucky guy didn't share the contents of the letter but gave peeps the impression that it was heartfelt, saying:

"Not me crying like a baby on the 3rd letter."

Cameron shared a sweet gift he received from a gent after he complained about his broken charger. Image: @CameronBond_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps were moved by the Twitter post and praised the sender of the gifts for the sweet gesture. Some made funny comparisons to their love life, while others admitted to needing some lessons.

@yolandanqai made a hilarious request:

"Please give me his number. I want to ask if he’s got brothers or cousins like him ."

@MacdonaldYika joked:

@My_Friend007 made a funny observation:

"The only thing we get is 6 pack of stella or corona beer. Your special day is when you are asked which one you want, stella or corona."

@thandocatt jokingly memed:

@Duke_Southy hoped to get some tips:

"Bro please Open the Letters and Take pictures for me and dm . i wanna Send to my Doll .. thing is im not good with writing pages."

