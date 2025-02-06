“Life Is Hard”: Man Drops Engineering to Try Trading, Ends Up Working in Retail

A local man took to his TikTok account to share what happened in his life when he dropped his engineering courses

After wanting to pursue business and trading, the man revealed that he ended up working in retail

A few social media users encouraged the man to go back to school to earn his degree and do trading as a side hustle

A former engineering student worked in retail after wanting to try trading. Images: @_uncle_dollar

It's not uncommon for people to leave school to pursue their passion, only to find themselves on a different path than they originally planned. One South African man shared he dropped out of university to focus on trading, only to end up at another job.

From one interest to the other

TikTokker Given Matlala uploaded a video telling people that he dropped out of university in his fourth year where he was studying electrical and electronic engineering to dedicate his time to business and trading.

However, somewhere down the line, he ended up working a retail job in his youth.

While the man referred to himself as unemployable, his Instagram account shows him enjoying life to the fullest. Image: @_uncle_dollar

"Life is hard," he captioned his post.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to man's life choices

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section with similar stories, while others wanted to know what the man was currently doing with his life.

@assets_fx tried showing support, writing:

"You only need the right information to be profitable. Don't give up."

@ramafhenyamaipfi laughed and said:

"You can't drop out when you are about to reach the finish line."

Given responded to the TikTokker:

"I was tired of unlimited assignments."

@violentpersonwrldwide stated in the comment section:

"I hope you didn't give up on that business and Forex journey."

The man replied:

"I'm going back to school."

@mr3_odds shared with the online community:

"I used to tell my roommate that it's better to sell fatcakes than trading with Forex."

@allanchikwanha advised the man:

"Go back and finish engineering. You can be an engineer and trade with Forex on the side."

