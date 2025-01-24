A content creator shared an emotional video documenting her journey studying chemical engineering, showing both the triumphs and struggles

Her candid footage revealed the intense pressure of balancing complex coursework including advanced mathematics, physics, and chemistry

The TikTok video resonated with fellow students and aspiring engineers, sparking discussions about the challenges of pursuing one of SA's most demanding degrees

A young woman shared her struggles of studying chemical engineering at varsity. Her post resonated with many.

Source: TikTok

Content creator @dimpho_selomane posted a raw and honest video showcasing the reality of studying chemical engineering. The viral TikTok clip captures her emotional rollercoaster, from tearful moments during difficult study sessions to the victories of completing practicals, giving viewers an unfiltered look at what it takes to pursue this challenging degree.

Watch the video below.

Breaking down chemical engineering

A chemical engineering degree typically takes four years to complete, requiring students to master complex subjects including calculus, thermodynamics, and fluid mechanics.

The demanding curriculum prepares graduates for different career paths, from petroleum engineering to food process engineering. This intense program demands strong foundations in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and computer science, which explains why many students find it particularly challenging.

A young woman shared what life looks like for one studying chemical engineering. Her post went viral, prompting many to find out more.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to student's journey

@Sego🌸 related:

"Wena, I'm studying Chemical engineering. Don't do that😭"

@Nokhanya_🦋 encouraged:

"You got this and you're nearly there 🫶🏽😊 When you get time please check my dm 🙏🏾"

@nigel asked:

"I will be starting in the fall, any tips to help me get through these next four years as a chemical engineering major?"

@MaDimpho admitted:

"This is probably the realest thing I'll ever post on this app 😭 I promise I'm not even that big of a crier lol!"

@reminah@ worried:

"Why you making us sad, we've applied for chemical engineering at Wits for first year..."

@lonewolf joked:

"Me studying pharm d looking at this 😏😡"

