Akademia, a private Afrikaans-only university, is earning praise online for its continued success

The university was established by the Solidarity labour union in 2012 and continues to grow

South Africans praised the idea, calling on other unions to build African language-only universities

South Africans called on other languages to follow suit and emulate the success of Akademia.

The success of an Afrikaans-only university in the country has caused a stir online.

Akademia, a private Afrikaans-only university, has achieved massive success since its founding in 2012. It was established by the Solidarity labour union, and only offered part-time distance learning and a study centre in Centurion at the time.

Akademia aims to expand its presence

Now, with two full-time campuses in Centurion and interactive centres nationwide, Akademia has further growth in mind.

The university's rise in popularity means that it is outgrowing its existing infrastructure. As a result, Akademi is constructing an R3-billion campus in Boschkop Road, Pretoria East.

Akademia also plans to launch a Western Cape campus for full-time students in 2026. Currently, the Western Cape has three part-time study centres in George, Paarl and Somerset West, but students in the province can now look forward to a full-time campus.

Akademia plans to open more campuses as the Afrikaans-only university continues to grow.

South Africans weigh in on university

While the news of the university’s success attracted some negative comments, it also earned much praise.

Njabulo Wela said:

“Everyone else must learn from this instead of being bitter about it.”

Lehlohonolo Mokgata added:

“Education is not fashionable to our politicians. They would rather find ways for self-enrichment.”

Sudika Ragoonandan asked:

“What is stopping other language groups from building universities?”

Jason Cosmos stated:

“I fully support them. The freedom charter states, ' All people shall have equal right to use their own languages, and to develop their own folk culture and customs.’ So good work, Afrikaans community. You all did better work than the ANC government.”

Henry Harper said:

“So, the labour union Solidariteit built this university. Why isn't Cosatu building a university where studies can be done in native African languages? They are a much bigger union.”

Rodney Mathabatha said:

“It’s a good initiative. Guys let's not be negative for everything, that's a positive move. Empowerment.”

Osborne Baloyi added:

“Their unions are building this school. We have the biggest unions, too, and they haven't done a dime for their people. Only hosting expensive parties and staying in luxury hotels. We are our biggest enemy and have the government too, but there is nothing to shine about.”

Phasha Russ said:

“I love how united they are. Unlike other races🤭.”

