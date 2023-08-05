Beloved South African show Skeem Saam will introduce Brown Mbombo to the big screen for the first time

The media personality landed a role in the South African hit series, and she got candid about her experience after working with the Skeem Saam cast

Brown Mbombo's fans reacted to the news, and many expressed excitement that their fave will do the most on screen

Brown Mbombo will act on TV for the first time. The model is due to appear on one of South Africa's most popular TV shows, and some fans think her role may be as a love interest for Lehasa Maphosa.

Brown Mbombo is set to be on 'Skeem Saam', and she opened up about her first-ever acting gig. Image:@brownmbombo

Source: Instagram

The fresh-faced actress explained what her first time on set was like. Skeem Saam's audience is in for a treat as she will play a character alongside Samukele Mtshali, who plays Khwezi.

Brown Mbombo acting debut has Skeem Saam viewers excited

Skeem Saam is one of the hottest soapies on the scene, the second most-watched show in Mzansi. Brown Mbombo is one of the lucky few who landed a role in the series as she will play a character to appear at Khwezi's high tea event. The actress told TimesLIVE that her time on set was "inspiring" and "overwhelming". She said that being part of a big show was unforgettable.

Is Brown Mbombo an actress after Skeem Saam appearance?

Brown Mbombo explained that she was floored by the talent she saw on Skeem Saam's set. The star says she can see herself as an actress and is not sure why she hadn't thought about it before. Brown told TimesLIVE:

"I think I'll be working on it and hopefully get something, but for now, I am focusing on work. My twin sister and I have a cleaning company and I'm doing my influencing job."

Fans react to Skeem Saam episode with Brown Mbombo

Many people commented that Skeem Saam is the best show to watch, and that is why celebrities get cameos in episodes. Others thought Brown Mbombo's character might catch Lehasa's eye. In an infamous love triangle on Skeem Saam, Lehasa (played by Cedric Fourie) cheated on his wife with Pretty.

mmabathoq said:

"Tjooo Lehasa aska go lebelela please, ke wa Pretty (Lehasa must not look at you please, he belongs to Pretty.)"

Kamo Klaas Mohunoto commented:

"I saw her at Khwezi's launch today I was like no that beautiful lady is Brown."

Tumza Macd Masia said:

"Yerrrr I am gonna watch it fearlessly."

Shaba Ranks wrote:

"Skeem Saam is one of the most watched shows , so everyone wants to be a part of it."

mpumelelo_sonkophe joked:

"Another Lehasa love interest."

