Bianca Coster whose pictures became popular by being used on Chris Excel's social media pages is slowly taking over the SA film industry

The social media influencer who first had her acting role in the popular telenovela Isitha - The Enemy has bagged another role

Coster said she is getting used to being on set and the role in the new soapie Ugogo Wabantu was easier for her to portray

Bianca Coster is rising up the ladder in the acting industry. The catfish victim who first had a cameo on the e.tv telenovela Isitha - The Enemy has bagged another acting role.

Popular catfish victim Bianca Coster recently bagged another acting gig. Image: @bianca_coster

Catfish victim Bianca Coster continues to make strides in the Mzansi TV industry

Many may instantly recognise Bianca Coster's face from the social media accounts of famous troll Chris Excel, but the stunner is making a name for herself.

Coster who made her acting debut in Isitha - The Enemy has secured another role. According to TimesLIVE, the talented actress will feature in the upcoming soapie Ugogo Wabantu.

Bianca will play Dr Mthembu on the show and she feels she is gaining more experience. She said being on a different set and working with seasoned actors and actresses also helped her polish her skills.

"I feel like I'm moving and gaining more acting experience because it's a different set and a different production, where things are being done differently, so I'm just learning the game and how to manoeuvre because I'm working with some seasoned actors as well and pretty awesome people."

Bianca Coster says she is improving her acting skills

The star who previously opened up about her fear of being cast sorely because of her looks said she is taking necessary measures to ensure that she improves her acting skills.

She noted that she enrolled with Actor Spaces Academy to learn how to be a better actor.

"I have been getting some training trying to better my craft. I'm trying to better my craft doing the classes and going for more auditions, so hopefully another role will come up in the near future."

