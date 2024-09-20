A brave young lady took to her TikTok to share a story of how she survived a man who used witchcraft

The young lady and her friend saw a zombie in one of the bedrooms of the man's mansion

The online community reacted to the story, with many stunned and stanning the lady for her bravery

A young lady took to her TikTok account to share a story about seeing a zombie at a man's house.

@enhlengema2000 was waiting for her flight at a nearby Cafe after the first one left her in Durban. As she was busy smoking hubbly, a man approached her and asked about her situation. The girl stated what was happening. The gent made things happen and called his driver to fetch the girl and take her home.

Young lady visits rich man she met at the airport

At this point, the young lady was charmed. The man was also visiting Durban, he was from Jozi. When he returned to Jozi, the young lady went to his place with her friend. She described the man's mansion to be beautiful. She and her friend drank booze and had fun. The guy didn't drink the alcohol.

The girls and the man talked and watched funny videos the whole night. At around five in the morning, the ladies wanted to sleep. The friend was put in her room. The TikTok user slept with the guy. However, she struggled to sleep so did her friend.

What happened the next day?

In the morning, they showered and got ready to go home. However, at some point, the man was busy with phone calls and the ladies decided to take a tour of the house. They came across one room where they opened a wardrobe and saw a white man looking the other way. He did not move or turn when the girls opened the door.

The huns were in shock and upon arrival at home they never spoke about it. But, the TikTokker told her granny who told her that could have been a snake in disguise or the man's zombie. The gentleman blocked the girl. He presumably found out that they saw his "witchcraft" things.

Mzansi is stunned by the lady's story

The online community reacted with shock to the story. See the comments below:

@I don’t exist said:

"I think I know this guy 😭😏 he likes TikTok and more especially musa khawulas videos 💀."

@kgauza could relate:

"I relate 🤭."

@iThusi Elihle🤍🎀 wondered:

"Why am I seeing this at 00:08 smakade😭😭😭😭😭😭."

