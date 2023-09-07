Kendrick Lamar's microphone was not working for the better half of his performance at Beyonce's Renaissance world tour

The Queen on pop brought out Kendrick in California to perform America Has A Problem the remix

Sizwe Dhlomo mocked the rapper and said the audience was spared, meaning it was good riddance

Sizwe Dhlomo is not a fan of Kendrick Lamar. His recent tweets prove this.

Sizwe Dhlomo alluded that the crowd was better off not hearing Kendrick Lamar’s verse for 'America Has A Problem' at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. Image: @pglang, @sizwedhlomo

Kendrick Lamar's mic stopped working

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar was part of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, the birthday show on 4 September.

When the Queen of Pop performed, America Has A Problem she brought out Kendrick Lamar for the remix.

Lamar's microphone was not working for the better half of his performance in California. The rapper was not discouraged as he continued to rap, and Beyonce vibed to the song.

Which begs the question, was he even aware?

Watch the clip shared by @Rap below:

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Kendrick Lamar

Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo mocked the rapper and said the audience was spared from hearing his verse.

Sizwe Dhlomo alluded that the crowd was better off not hearing the rapper's thought-provoking lyrics on the upbeat song from her seventh studio album Rennaissance.

Mzansi debates Sizwe Dhlomo's statement

His followers know of Sizwe's dislike for Kendrick Lamar. Some did agree with him and said he is not as good as some perceive him to be.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ArtInTheMusic said:

"Shout out to Kendrick for not throwing it into the crowd."

@BBBTshabalala joked:

"Lol, hahaha. Leave him alone. Beyoncé loves this man."

@BradChilling replied:

"They been tryna push this dude as one of the goats of rap. Some of us have been immersed in hip hop for too long to accept such nonsense."

Kendrick Lamar to rock Hey Neighbour in December

Briefly News previously reported that Kendrick Lamar is billed to perform at the Hey Neighbour concert. His performance is scheduled on Day 2 of the summer event, which will be on 9 December.

He is just one of the many international stars who have visited the mother land this year.

