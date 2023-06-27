Grammy award-winning Hip Hop artist Kendrick Lamar is coming to perform in South Africa

He joins the list of international stars slated to perform at the Hey Neighbour Music Festival in December

His South African fans are hyped, with many applauding the festival organisers for booking Kendrick

Gather your coins, Mzansi, because Kendrick Lamar is coming!

Kendrick Lamar joins the many international stars booked to perform in Mzansi later on in the year. Image: Jason Koerner/Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has joined the list of international acts coming to perform at the Hey Neighbour Festival in December.

According to 947, Lamar will be performing on day 2 of the festival slated for December.

Kendrick Lamar to perform in Pretoria

On their Twitter page, the festival organisers, Glen 21, said:

"Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend. Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivalled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival!"#

Netizens excited about Kendrick's performance

Sharing their excitement, Kendrick fans count down the days until the big day.

@AllBranNew said:

"Well done guys got my 3-day pass I’m not missing a single act!"

@_ntsiki_s said:

"No man guys, please help me understand. For R1399.99 I get to see, Kendrick on Saturday the 9th of December. Please answer it's urgent."

@RahbeeMolefe said:

"Baby, now all you got to do is add SZA then we have PEAKED ohhhh I love you so much !!!"

@unicornjames_ said:

"Hey guys, I'll trade you my mom's 2017 Mercedes Benz GLE250d for a 3-day pass."

@CocolimeA said:

"Trynna figure out what body part I don't really need and how much I can get for it...Just the Saturday pass, please."

@CharlesMudima said:

"In this life, I have missed out on some great experiences 1. Watching Lionel Messi play in his prime. ONE THING IS FOR SURE I WILL NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY FOR THE WORLD! I WILL BE THERE."

Other international acts joining Kendrick include H.E.R and the Chainsmokers

Other international acts headed to Mzansi in December include RnB sensation H.E.R, Swedish House Mafia, Chainsmokers, as well as pop singer Khalid.

The highly anticipated festival will take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria from 8 December to 10 December.

On Instagram, Hey Neighbour wrote:

"HEY NEIGHBOUR is not just another festival. It’s a global gathering, a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and most importantly, connection. Where the unfamiliar face in the crowd becomes the friend you dance with. It’s where diversity isn’t just welcomed; it’s celebrated. It’s where music, the universal connector, weaves a tapestry of shared experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

