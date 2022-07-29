Award-winning musician Beyoncé has just released her much-anticipated album Renaissance after it was leaked a few days before its release date

Beyoncé has taken to her Twitter account to thank the Beyhive for vowing to not listen to the leaked songs and waiting for her to drop them

Fans are flocking to their timelines to share their own thoughts on the body of work, with many impressed with the irreplaceable hitmaker's creativity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beyoncé fans have finally gotten a taste of Renaissance, which was released this morning, Friday, 29 July.

Beyoncé has taken to social media to thank her fans for not listening to the leaked version of 'Renaissance'. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This album has wowed many members of Beyoncé's fan club, the Beyhive, who have showered the artist with compliments. However, Beyoncé's journey in Renaissance was not all rosy. The album was leaked two days before its release, but fortunately, her devoted fanbase was too loyal to listen to the leaked version. According to News24, they vowed to wait for the release.

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for their undying support. She posted the following on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Furthermore, as reported by News24, the Break My Soul hitmaker was accused of sampling Get Along With You by singer Kelis without her permission.

Beyhive's reaction to Beyoncé’s fire album

The heavily supportive fandom has chosen to ignore all that is bad about this comeback and focus on the body of work at hand.

@jasonpanini said:

"I repeat!!! THIS IS NOT THE SAME BEYONCE… she has grown and evolved as an artist so go into listening to this album with an open mind. 10/10 her mind!!! #RENAISSANCE #beyonce"

@alientoez wrote:

"Solid album from start to finish. Her best work 10/10. Give that lady another Grammy."

@IamBthompson shared:

"Bruh she DELIVERED!!! This album is an experience musically! She took us on a nice journey… I'm not okay. HOW DARE SHE! #RENAISSANCE #Beyonce"

@NickSolo901 posted:

"So immersed in this album! #Beyonce outdid herself once again!!! It's just so well produced! From the transitions, beat sequencing, vocals etc. #RENAISSANCE"

@QueenYoNasDa commented:

"I can’t wait to go to this concert #Beyonce I’m wearing big hair, sequins, platform boots and long gloves."

@_jasmineshanice added:

"Beyoncé G Knowles-Carter really did her dam* thing with this album. The fact that all the songs just run together Let me know that this is a body of work. She wasn’t just making songs. It’s truly art. #Beyonce #beyonceisBACK"

Beyoncé’s album ‘Renaissance’ leaked 2 days before the release date, fans vow to wait for the official release

Briefly News previously reported that Beyoncé's fans from all corners of the world couldn't wait to get the star's much-anticipated album Renaissance, so they decided to leak it.

The Irreplaceable hitmaker has been teasing fans since the album's announcement a few weeks ago. The star created a buzz when she dropped the album cover and star-studded tracklist. The album features stars such as award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, her husband Jay-Z and Canadian rapper Drake.

However, Beyoncé's fans were surprised to learn that copies of the album, scheduled to drop on Friday, 29 July, were already being sold in France. According to News24, Beyoncé's fans vowed to ensure that the album leak stops.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News