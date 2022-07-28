RushTush, a reality television star, announced her pregnancy on social media with stunning photos of her pregnant belly

This follows her announcement of her pregnancy on the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Cape Town

RushTush's fans have flocked to her comment sections to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOC) cast member Rushda Moosajee popular known as RushTush has shared pictures of her pregnant belly.

‘RHOCT’ Star RushTush has posted her pregnant bell following hiding it for months. Image: @RushTush

Source: Instagram

The fitness entrepreneur took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her baby bump with her followers. This is after she dropped pregnancy shocking news in the latest episode of RHOC. On Instagram, RushTush posted the following:

“Is this your first baby?” (stranger)“No, my fourth” (me) *jaw drops to the floor followed by screaming* (stranger). The funniest thing about this pregnancy "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to IOL, this isn't RushTush's first pregnancy. She is already a mother of three boys, further reports IOL. This pregnancy, however, caught her off guard because she had expressed a desire to make time for herself during her diary session on RHOC. The fitness mogul had hoped to go out more with her friends, but it appears that will only be possible under specific rules.

RushTush followers have rushed to her comments section to congratulate her.

@unity1984 said:

"That time I laughed at the pee on the stick comment on the poll, I done knew! Congrats boo!"

@shi.fitness wrote:

"So cute and congratulations again "

@ayesha0001 shared:

"Congrats! 4 is the new 2"

@ilhaamwilliams commented:

"Can we get all the preggy content from the last couple of months now thank you "

@nomadsdwellings added:

"Congrats my friend!! So excited for you ❤️❤️"

Sbahle Mpisane under fire after slamming Sithelo’s abuse allegations against Andile Mpisane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Twitter blogger Musa Khawula hosted his controversial Twitter space, and the guest was none other than Sbahle Mpisane. Andile, the fitness bunny's brother, has been in the news for serious abuse allegations, and you can imagine the hot tea Mzansi got on this one.

Sbahle defended her brother, as expected, blood is thicker than water. ZAlebs claims she questioned Sithelo's intentions behind the allegations. She brought up the fact that despite having concrete evidence of the abuse, Sithelo did not open a case.

The drama escalated when Sbahle stated that she does not believe Sithelo's pregnancy loss was caused by alleged abuse.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News