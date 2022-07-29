Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo took to Instagram to share her experience with her latest surgery

Jojo underwent abdominoplasty and liposuction and has yet to stop complaining about the pain

Her fans have flooded her comments with well-wishes for a speedy recovery, with some saying they can't wait to see her new body

Reality television personality Jojo Robinson has posted updates on her latest surgery on social media.

Jojo Robinson says her surgery has taken a toll on body movements. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The stunning star recently spoke to her followers about the pain she felt in the days following her surgery. She underwent abdominoplasty and liposuction, according to ZAlebs.

In a lengthy post, Jojo said that after getting the work done, she was unable to shower for at least five days. Even getting up and moving around has become challenging for her as a result of the painful surgery.

"I'm still extremely swollen and I can't really do much, but the best part for me is that each day I'm better then the day before."

Jojo shared the following on Instagram:

Nonku Williams, another cast member from the hit reality show, visited Jojo in the hospital to show her support.

Viewers of RHOD send heartfelf messages under Jojo's post

@ms_qata said:

"Oh no what happened to sweet Jo? Sending light and love your way."

@hermajestybeautyandbrains wrote:

"You’re gona be fine darling! You will heal completely soon!"

@moo_lou_mama commented:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery❤️ Remember... Nothing tastes as good as thin feels ❤️❤️"

@amandajnel shared:

"Well let's face it... The best doctor will only give the best results."

@derissagovindasamy posted:

"Love your confidence and willingness to share your journey with us so openly and honestly"

@molly.calissie added:

"You go girl. I'm so proud of you."

