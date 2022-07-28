Media personality Nadia Nakai has taken to her official social media pages to share the first pic of her new home

The 40 Bars rapper shared that she bought the posh crib with the money she has been making since she became a professional hip-hop artist

Reacting to the snap of the star posing outside her house, Mzansi celebs congratulated the stunner for finally buying her own house

Nadia Nakai has taken to her timeline to share the first pic of her new crib. The rapper bought her home earlier this week.

Rapper Nadia Nakai has shared the first pic of her new home. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The stunning hip-hop artist has been dropping bangers consistently and gigging around the country and the continent. She has been loyal to the hip-hop community and the game has finally paid her back.

Taking to Instagram, the 40 Bars hitmaker showed off her new mansion. She shared a pic of herself posing outside the posh house. She revealed that she bought the house with her hip-hop money. The stunner captioned her post:

"Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! Hip Hop did that!!!!! Thank You!!! #BraggaOnTheDeed"

The TV presenter's celeb friends and fans took to her timeline to congratulate her after she posted the snap on Thursday afternoon, 28 July.

lootlove2 commented:

"Congratulations Mama!"

thembiseete_ wrote:

"Congratulations honey."

chipotaks said:

"Love this and love youuuuuu. House tour now ma’am."

mrsmome.m commented:

"Congratulations Nadia."

lamiez_holworthy wrote:

"Congratulations baby- this is major."

lulama_mnisi added:

"Nadia! So so so proud! Congratulations honey."

