An inspiring young woman in Soshanguve, Gauteng is making the most of her life and grabbing all opportunities to be successful

Shamine Mahlaela may have a Bachelor of Laws degree, but she is not ashamed to work as a beautician to make ends meet

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the 27-year-old shared more about her beauty journey and dreams in the legal fraternity

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Many young graduates struggle to find work in their study areas, and Shamine Mahlaela from Soshanguve, Gauteng is no exception.

Shamine Mahlaela is a makeup artist who is a qualified lawyer. She lives in Gauteng. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News recently spoke to the young woman, who obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of South Africa (Unisa) but didn’t have any money to attend her graduation.

The young lady shared that she would love to obtain her Master of Laws in the United Kingdom and take on a role in parliament.

Lawyer uses makeup talent to make money

In a follow-up chat, Shamine told Briefly News that she has been working as a makeup artist to make money while continuing to look for clerkship opportunities in the legal field:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

“I don't have any articles yet. I'm not picky at the moment since the pool of opportunities is scarce for law graduates.”

The 27-year-old explains that she has been working in the beauty industry for years since the field offered flexibility and a way for her to make money as a student:

“I started in 2021. I was looking for ways to make extra income since I could not find employment and realised that this side hustle would not disrupt my study schedule since I did not work every day.”

Gauteng law graduate passionate about beauty

Shamine states that she loves beauty and everything that comes with it. Even on the day the ambitious woman obtained her degree from Unisa, she had a client to tend to:

“I resorted to make-up as a hustle because I love beauty. I had realised how quickly the beauty business was growing and decided to jump in. It helped me with buying data for schoolwork and personal use as well.”

Johannesburg law graduate excited about becoming high court attorney

Briefly News wrote a related story about a young woman from Johannesburg who graduated as a lawyer from the University of the Witwatersrand and was excited about eventually becoming a high court attorney.

The sis shared the momentous occasion on LinkedIn and explained that although the journey was tough, it was worthwhile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News