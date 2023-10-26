DJ Hazel Mahazard shared with Briefly News that she is going back to school to further her studies

Hazel said she struggled for two years to get enrolled for a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration at WITS Business School

The Pretoria-based DJ also spoke about the importance of education in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

DJ Hazel Mahazard goes back to school to further her studies. Image: @hazelonig

Source: Instagram

Books before boys because boys bring babies, DJ Hazel Mahazrd is living up to the 7Bs. The star shared with Briefly News that she has decided to return to school.

DJ Hazel Mahazard goes back to school

Education knows no boundaries. Many celebs have decided to go back to school to better themselves. recently, the flamboyant businessman Somizi also announced that at the age of 50, he is going back to school.

House music producer, DJ, and businesswoman Hazel Kotu told Briefly News that she will be going back to school to do her postgraduate Diploma.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"I am going back to school after struggling for 2 years to get admitted for a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration at WITS Business School.

The musician said it wasn't easy, but she is grateful that she finally managed to do what she loves. The 27-year-old Amapiano DJ said she’s halfway into the 12-month academic program, this comes 10 years after she completed her Undergraduate Diploma in Marketing at the Tshwane University of Technology in 2013.

The Pretoria-born musician who is also alleged as Prince Kaybee's side chick said she had to pause her podcast Within with Hazel temporarily while she focused on her studies. She juggles being a DJ at night and a student by day to inspire young people.

Hazel says education is important

Hazel also shared the importance of education in the entertainment industry, she said she wants to break the 'DJs aren’t educated as well the most beautiful women don’t have brains stereotypes' stigma that many people have been saying.

"An MBA and PhD qualifications are in the prospect 'Dr Hazel' has a nice ring to it. However, academics and my professional and personal lives are extremely mentally, emotionally and physically demanding.

"The amount of personal development I’m getting through networking is everything. This includes engaging with people who aren’t in the entertainment industry," Hazel said.

The presenter said this has been her biggest lesson this year. She said she wanted to show other young people they can be whatever they want.

Hazel said people must not be discouraged and must always focus on what they want. The musician said she also wants to make other talents return to their studies so that they can be good role models to their supporters.

Lamiez Holworthy encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago.

Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school. The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support. The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News