Former YFM DJ MacG scooped the GQ Entertainer of The Year award 2023 recently

GQ South Africa shared the news of the star winning the award on their Twitter (X) page

Many chillers and fans were ecstatic, and they congratulated the star for winning the award

Former YFM DJ MacG won the GQ Entertainer of The Year award 2023. Image: @macgunleashed

Halala! Mac G adds an award to his achievement list for 2023. The star also recently made peace with South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest at Black Coffee's concert in New York.

Mac G wins the GQ Entertainer of The Year award

With 2023 almost over, podcaster and former YFM DJ MacG has something to celebrate before entering 2024. The Podcast and Chill host recently won the GQ Entertainer of The Year award, and GQ South Africa shared the news on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Entertainer of the Year - Mac G @podcastwithmacg #GQMOTY2023 #sblove."

See the post below:

Chillers and netizens congratulate MacG

Shortly after the good news of the star being awarded the GQ Entertainer of The Year award, many fans and chillers of the Podcast and Chill flooded the posts' comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the responses below:

@mohlomiii praised:

"The boy is flourishing."

@AmbitiousChino wrote:

"Congratulations."

@maboyzan1 said:

"When mainstream can't deny the truth anymore!"

@ntokozo_eff mentioned:

"The king himself."

@NdabeLit applauded:

"Congratulations, MacGyver."

@Musawen11380982 praised:

"Siyakubongela."

@trinmoo shared:

"Well deserved."

@NeoThabo praised:

"I personally don't watch the podcast anymore, but I agree. He really deserves it. Congrats."

@Lint911122 commented:

"Well deserved, @podcastwithmacg, you also deserved Black Businessman of the year."

MacG claims that Tyla's numbers are fake

MacG made claims about the pop-amapiano star Tyla. In a clip posted by an X user, @ThisIsColbert MacG is heard making a statement about how Tyla's music numbers are manufactured and not real.

The star also explained in the video why he claims the numbers are not real. The user captioned the video:

"[SHOCKER] Tyla's numbers are manufactured. They NOT real."Controversial YouTuber MacG explains how, & why for free on #PodcastAndChill. Sol has never been this shocked! Does it not make sense? I think NOTA is on to something."

Watch the video:

MacG's vulgar remarks about Minnie Dlamini leave SA fuming

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast, Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Minnie has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now, she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

