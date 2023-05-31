MacG shared that his popular podcast made him R90 000 after two years of running it on YouTube

Podcast and Chill with MacG has grown in numbers and popularity on the video-sharing platform and social media

He is on the road to 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which currently sits at 970 000 Chillers

MacG from the popular YouTube channel, 'Podcast and Chill With MacG', said it took him two years to make R90K.

Former radio presenter and podcaster MacG shared with his 970 000 YouTube subscribers, famously known as Chillers, the amount he made after two years of running the podcast.

Podcast and Chill with MacG made him R90 000, and it was after he landed his first big client.

How MacG made his first R90K and how it was split among everyone at Podcast And Chill with MacG

According to ZAlebs, MacG told his subscribers that he made R90 000 two years after the podcast's inception. He said he and his partner Thabang worked for that entire period with no money, but when they finally hit the jackpot, problems arose among them.

“So this is me and Thabang. We had been working for two years with no money. The first check we got was from a client of ours. They gave us 90k (laughs). So I went to everybody, we were still at Ghost Lady’s house. We are chilling there by the pool and whatever and I’m like guys we’ve got 90k, how do we split this? "

MacG said some team members felt it was unfair to split the money evenly when they contributed more than others. So he decided never to disclose the amount of money they made.

“There were four of them, and everyone wanted to split it equally. But Len had different views. We all agreed, and Len out of somewhere is like no, I’ve been here the longest. And Thabang who was the last person to come in was like Nah, these are my cameras. That’s when I realized never to disclose. I had just felt like we’d been working for two years and nothing had come through so let’s just break bread.”

Podcast And Chill with MacG reaches a milestone

As the podcast grew in popularity, the numbers made up for it. When they reached a milestone of 900 000 subscribers, they celebrated with the Chillers at the SunBet Arena as they celebrated the road to 1 million subbies.

Taking to his personal Twitter page, @MacGUnleashed, he shared:

"THANK YOU TO ALL THE CHILLERS for your continued support, please do join us on the 15th of April at SunBet Arena as we celebrate our road to 1 Million Subscribers. None of this is possible without you & we can't wait to celebrate with you!"

DJ Sbu defends MacG from gatekeeping claims

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu defended MacG from Podcast And Chill after Penuel The Black Pen accused him of gatekeeping.

Without trying to create animosity between them, Penuel said MacG's only focus is to grow his podcast. He said he does not visit other podcasts, which comes across as gatekeeping in his opinion.

