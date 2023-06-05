Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has disclosed that he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his channel

He talked about his YouTube income at The Shine Summit hosted by Ghanaian Blogger Kobby Kyei on Friday, June 2

While some fans expressed admiration for his hard work, others asked the YouTuber to show them how to make it after the summit video popped up

Star Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has disclosed that he rakes up between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his vibrant channel.

The celebrated content creator, who made history as Ghana's first YouTuber to attain one million subscribers on the video hosting platform, claimed he earns the amount on only views.

Wode Maya details his income from YouTube and brand

Wode Maya opened up about his YouTube income at The Shine Summit hosted by Ghanaian Blogger Augustus Koranteng Kyei, known popularly as Kobby Kyei, on Friday, June 2.

The YouTuber asked the audience how much money they thought he made monthly from his over one million subscribers on the channel.

Following a response that he earns "$100,000," Wode Maya disclosed that he rakes between "$30,000 and $50,000".

According to the internet personality, he charges when people seek his advice and also charges when they want him to come over to discuss business.

Wode May further mentioned that he wouldn't have been able to afford his car, house, and estate if he still worked as an aviation engineer.

Fans of the renowned YouTuber applauded his uplifting remarks after the video capturing his comments surfaced. Many admitted they were inspired.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video of Wade Maya

1ghanatv stated:

I like the hobby part, tbh. In this life, I can't kill myself.

Billi1_gh posted:

He just wants talk small lolx Ghana is funny.

Oyo_electronicshub reacted:

Ghanaians should ask @twenejonas. He is making millions of dollars with his life and YouTube videos.

Gomoregh posted:

How can you tell me this story .

Nanaboateng579 claimed:

I followed Wode Maya since 2015, and the guy has sacrificed a lot to reach where he is today. It's not easy, but you can make it with hard work and persistence.

Akwasiosei5249 stated:

Bro, he started making videos way back in 2013 oo so took him almost ten years to see that kind of money from his videos.

Adamadee said:

Good, but show us. I want to make it like you.

Kbkelectronicsventures stated:

This guy is not selfish at all. Please, show us the way. So we can also make ways in life. Na our school system is something other than what we can write home about. Most Ghanaian youths are running out of the country b'cos there is not a job. If the internet is the way. Please at least organise some lessons for us. Thanks very much.

