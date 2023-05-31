A young man thanked his mother for acting as his site supervisor when he was building his two flats

The man organised a small housewarming event after he was done with the project, as well-wishers came around

The house's interior decor was well done with POP, and special details were given to the landlord's room

A Nigerian man who completed a building of two flats showed people how the project started in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

The man said that the process, which began in 2019, was not an easy one. He appreciated his mother for always being on the ground to supervise the project.

The young man, who built two flats, said the task was never easy. Photo source: @therealferanmi01

Source: UGC

Man completes house of 2 flats

He was so happy after the building was roofed. He fenced the building and painted it in 2023. The young man excitedly called himself a landlord.

Seconds into the video, he showed the interior of one of the flats. He added that he would lock up the second flat.

The man, @therealferanmi0, said he had to show the building off even when his mother advised him against sharing it online.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Bibbs johns said:

"Efcc typing."

Frisky_dc Ola said:

"Congratulations Buh you funny."

emmanuelabiodun21 said:

"Congratulations boss."

BUKKY BEAR said:

"Congratulations. Happy for you honestly."

usertemmyposh2 said:

"Bros show some love I'm a widow with 3 children."

lifesoeasy_ said:

"You sef don try brr don’t worry more keys soonest brr."

joshking said:

"I have 19m can i build this kind of thing boss."

Pumba said:

"Congratulations my brother you do well."

Everything Tashia said:

"Lets pick wedding date okomi."

Decimah said:

"Sha share update Brother…..dey let us know how you dey make am…."

MATEENAH said:

"I don't know why I find him funny. Congrats bro."

Source: Legit.ng