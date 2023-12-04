Music producer Zakes Bantwini has signed a deal with the man that he had discovered on social media

The Osama hitmaker posted on Twitter a clip of the man signing the deal with him

Mzansi applauded and praised the star for stepping up to giving new talent a chance in the entertainment industry

Music producer Zakes Bantwini signed a deal with a man he met online. Image: @zakesbantwini

Music producer has left many netizens impressed with his recent act of kindness towards an unknown gentleman on social media, and this comes after he sincerely apologised to fans after bad reviews about the Abantu Music Festival.

Zakes Bantwini pens deal with man he met online

In a social media that he shared on his Twitter (X) page, music producer Zakes Batwini signed a deal with a man that he came across on social media.

The star who gave an epic set at the Abantu Music Festival posted a video of himself with the man signing the deal and he captioned it:

"Look who came to see me in the studio today, Thank you guys for making this happen, deal done and dusted. Ngin’mele Nonke album out this Friday #thestarisreborn."

Watch the clip of the man signing the deal below:

Mzansi salutes Zakes Bantwini

Shortly after the Osama hitmaker shared the clip om social media, many netizens praised the star for signing and giving the man a chance. See some of the comments below:

@SandileCharles3 thanked Zakes:

"Dankie Madida Bhuti omdala Umlazi nesnqawu nqawu."

@NalaThokozane applauded:

"Nicely done Zakes. Recognising talent."

@Westizo2 praised:

"Deal signed sealed delivered, thanks to X community for identifying the guy. Drop the banger already Bantwini."

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"Keep it up."

@CedriqueM said:

"I respect you for that my brother."

@BishopSekete shared:

"That is why God keep in blessing you .. You have a good heart Sir."

@poorurbankid mentioned:

"Zakes is doing the right thing. Showing other musicians how it's done when using other peoples soundbites."

@Tuksie commented:

"Thank you for doing this. I pray that more creatives will learn from this."

