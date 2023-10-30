Zakes Bantwini made history by becoming the first African artist to headline the DHL Stadium in Cape Town during the Abantu Festival on 28 October 2023

The festival featured an impressive lineup with other notable South African artists such as Boity Thulo, K.O, Mi Casa, and more, who delivered epic performances

Despite the musical success, there were mixed reactions from attendees on social media, with complaints about the limited alcohol service and long waiting times for drinks at the event

Zakes Bantwini is the talk of the town after making history at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 28 October. The Grammy Award-winning star became the first African artist to headline the DHL Stadium.

Zakes Bantwini delivered an epic performance at the Abantu Festival. Image: Provided

Zakes Bantwini makes history with the Abantu Festival in Cape Town

The Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup was not the only highlight of the past weekend. Thousands of South African music lovers thronged the DHL stadium in Cape Town to witness one of the best shows this year.

The Abantu Festival which was headlined by one of Mzansi's biggest stars Zakes Bantwini had an impressive lineup. Stars including Boity Thulo, K.O, Mi Casa, Blxckie, Musa Keys, Nomcebo Zikode, YoungstaCPT, Sun-EL Musician, GoodLuck, Ami Faku and the Major League DJs graced the stage with epic performances.

Zakes Bantwini also gave Mzansi a glimpse of his new song Mama Thula from his upcoming body of work The Star is Reborn. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini said the album is dropping in the last week of November or the first week of December. He said:

"I have an album coming this year, we are expecting it to drop in the last week of November or the first week of December. We are so excited about it. The first single has been highly anticipated because I have been playing it during my activations for Abantu."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Abantu

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans who attended the event. Many are complaining about the service they received at the show.

@SonwabisoMtsol3 said:

"The only flop about ABANTU is that they only have 1 alcohol stoll. And they keep closing every 30 mins."

@paulsigutya added:

"@ZakesBantwiniSA, great artist lineup. Bar service is KAK! We have to wait 2 hours just to buy 2 drinks per person. @CPT_Stadium get your act together. #Abantu #Foetsek..."

@Informally_Yaya noted:

"The scenes at #Abantu whether you're general access or VIP, sana it's fxcking scenes, trying to even get drinks an hour of your time atleast, coz there's only ... It's GIVING ANIMAL FARM bro... NGEKE NGIPHINDE‍♀️, sibongile @ZakesBantwiniSA. The stadium organization is in shambles "

