The long-awaited Abantu Festival is set to kick off at Cape Town's huge DHL stadium today at 12 pm

Zakes Bantwini who co-founded the event shared his excitement on Instagram, along with his son Shaka Madida

The singer encouraged attendees to arrive on time because the concert is primarily a daytime event

The day of the highly anticipated Abantu Festival at the DHL stadium in Cape Town has finally arrived.

The co-founder of the event, Zakes Bantwini took to Instagram to picture the epic party that's going to start today at noon.

Zakes Bantwini posts video with son

Zakes posted a video with his son Shaka Madida marvelling at the massive stadium with a capacity of 55,000.

The Osama hitmaker urged concertgoers to arrive early because the first act of the star-studded lineup will start performing on time.

Zakes thanks Abantu team

The Grammy Award winner said in the caption that seeing the festival come together with the help of his team is a dream come true.

"Every dream is valid. See you all at 12 noon, @abantuthepeopleza. Thank you to everyone who made this possible @aline_agency."

Nandi Madida shows Zakes love

His wife Nandi Madida showed support in the comments section and said the event was going to be a success.

"My people ❤️. Abantu is going to be amazing! Hope the Springboks win as we celebrate some of the best in SA music."

See the video post below:

Read some of the comments below:

@dustie_nebrenko said:

"Wabona tomorrow, it's going to go down. That stadium should fly tomorrow."

@rock_santana commented:

"Good luck Zakes. We are Zakist and Abantuist."

@theboyssouthafrica mentioned

"Tomorrow's going to be too much."

@sirvincentsa wrote:

"We going in hard tomorrow! Proud of you gents and the rest of the team."

@tafire_deli posted:

"Goodluck bro."

@mihlefiks noted:

"2nd phase tickets are sold out."

@miss_dj_zazi stated:

"Sakhulanga uShaka Nkosi yami.❤️ufana nobaba.❤️"

