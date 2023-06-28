A viral TikTok video capturing a wild party in Burgersfort, Limpopo, has sparked widespread excitement

The clip displayed a lit gathering of people enjoying themselves, with some dancing on the rooftop

The wild scene attracted a buzz on the social media platform, and South Africans shared hilarious commentary

Footage of a group of people dancing amuses SA. Image: @burgersfortevents

Source: TikTok

Recently, a TikTok video of a wild party in Burgersfort, Limpopo, caused a frenzy, leaving everyone excited and intrigued.

TikTok video of lit party in Limpopo raises eyebrows

The video uploaded by @burgersfortevents showcased a massive gathering of people dancing, laughing, and having the time of their lives.

The vibey atmosphere, particularly the two people dancing on the roof, raised questions among South Africans. Many wondered how the hyped women got on top of the rooftop.

Next to the house were several giant speakers blasting loud music and the sight added to lively conversation in the TikTok's comments.

Vibey Burgersfort party goes TikTok viral

The footage of the energetic dance moves was a hit on TikTok gaining thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

South Africans intrigued energetic party in Limpopo

@Thuli_Tupperware said:

"Le basadi ba namela roof Ga Mongatane ke South Africa finish and klaar."

@mrsmukwevho wrote:

"These people are happy shem."

@fhulufhelotshisa asked:

"How did they get up there?"

@de_essay stated:

"Too many speakers but poor sound."

@kekanaprudence commented:

"Bathong nna I'm moving to Limpopo."

@mtn370 wrote:

"So much sound they must just buy proper amplifiers there won’t be a need to carry a mountain of speakers."

@mosa_elegant said:

"So many speakers best to the windows, lea risker stru."

pheladiphala11 stated:

"Limpoo ke country ka mmago."

Source: Briefly News