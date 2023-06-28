A Zambian dancer has taken the internet by storm with his extraordinary and weird arm contortions

A TikTok video showcasing his unique talent has garnered an astounding 7 million views, leaving viewers in awe

Thousands of people took to the comments to express their shock at the dancer's unbelievable talent

The Zambian dancer effortlessly captivated social media users with his mind-bending arm contortions.

Zambian Dancer mesmerizes the internet with astonishing flexibility

The flexible guy @obvious19, is seen in a viral TikTok video, shot in the comfort of his room, performing a mesmerising fusion of fluid movements. He created visually stunning shapes and illusions that appeared impossible to achieve.

It's as if his limbs possess an otherworldly suppleness, defying the limits of human capabilities.

TikTok video of African dancer shows power of social media

The video was a huge success, with 7 million views and counting. It served as a reminder of the global reach and impact of online platforms in promoting unique talents that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Many TikTok users expressed their astonishment, marvelling at his control and skill.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users worldwide express amazement

@gm89.com_ said:

"He can be a good submarine operator. Give him a free ticket."

@meganmorin592 asked:

"What if you forget how to return your bones back to normal asking for a friend what if?"

@userthulani0915 stated:

"Phela wena you got talent. Why don't you go ku America's Got Talent?"

@heisprince45 posted:

"Something is wrong here."

@jidan2013 added:

"And if you forget to return it to normal?"

@the.truth4jesus said:

"What kind of creation is this? This is not found in the land, sea or air."

@naomemusukutwa commented:

"I'm very scared."

@jacklazer21_ mentioned:

"Impossible yoh."

