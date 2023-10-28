President Ramaphosa flew to France to cheer on the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup Final against the All Blacks

It will be Ramaphosa's second time raising the Webb Ellis trophy as president should the Springboks win

The president's trip to see the highly-anticipated match between the rugby giants has sparked varied reactions from SA people

President Cyril Ramaphosa jetted to France to the Springboks play in the Rugby World Cup final. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa and @Springboks

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopped on a plane to France to back up the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup Final against the All Blacks happening this Saturday.

Ramaphosa heads to France

The Presidency shared a video last night of Ramaphosa all excited as he got on the plane.

While he's over there, the president will meet the Springbok team before the big game. If the Springboks win, it'll be the second time during his presidency that Ramaphosa gets to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

According to SABCNews, the two rugby giants have battled it out more than 100 times in the past. Tonight's match is expected to be a real epic showdown and tensions have been rising among fans throughout the week.

See the video below:

South Africans had different things to say about Ramaphosa going to support the Springboks, with many of them reminding him about the promised public holiday if the Bokke won.

Read some of the comments below:

@Tabile_Zukile said:

"As long he remembers asingeni Monday."

@pumpkinangel09 posted:

"Wow, look at the President running up the stairs like he's fetching the Webb Ellis Trophy for our beautiful country."

@Justice_Seyisi commented:

"You go Presidency! Mayibuye!"

@BornInAzania tweeted:

"Bazodliwa nkos’iyam bhadi leli."

@PTGAPE mentioned:

"Stronger together, bring it home my President."

@Iam_ZwelethuM added:

"Safe travels leadership."

@ThutontleJ posted:

"He annoys me so much.Uyaphi ne bhadi lakhe."

